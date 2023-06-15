DUNKIRK, MD – Looking for a delectable meal that also supports a meaningful cause? Look no further than the Dunkirk Chesapeake Grille and Deli, where a portion of the sales will be donated to Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to homebound seniors in the area.

As a long-standing supporter of CMOW, the Chesapeake Grille and Deli is excited to host this fundraiser, reinforcing their commitment to the community. Shirl Hendley, the President of CMOW, expressed her delight in being part of the initiative and urges everyone to join in relishing the restaurant’s mouthwatering food while contributing to the greater good.

The Chesapeake Grille and Deli, located at 10092 Southern Maryland Blvd in Dunkirk, Maryland, has gained recognition for its extensive community involvement, consistently emerging as a top fundraiser for numerous local organizations. To learn more about their upcoming event and explore their menu, interested individuals can visit eatchesapeake.com or access their Facebook page @chesapeakegrille.

For those unfamiliar with CMOW, this wonderful non-profit organization, established in 1982 and headquartered in Prince Frederick, Maryland, strives to provide essential nutrition and companionship to homebound seniors on weekdays. Their impactful mission has touched the lives of countless individuals, fostering a sense of community and addressing the nutritional needs of those who may otherwise go without.

To delve deeper into the work of CMOW, individuals can visit their official website at www.calvertmealsonwheels.org or connect with them on Facebook at @calvertmealsonwheels.

The collaboration between the Dunkirk Chesapeake Grille and Deli and CMOW is a testament to the power of community support. It highlights the importance of addressing the needs of vulnerable senior citizens. By simply indulging in a delicious meal at the renowned restaurant, patrons can actively contribute to ensuring that homebound seniors receive nutritious meals and a friendly visit.

As part of their commitment to the cause, the Dunkirk Chesapeake Grille and Deli will generously donate a portion of the sales made during the specified period to CMOW. This funding will enable the non-profit organization to continue its essential services, promoting well-being and alleviating food insecurity among seniors in the region.

With its prime location in Dunkirk, Maryland, the Chesapeake Grille and Deli serve as a beacon of community engagement, drawing individuals from various walks of life to rally together for a common cause. The restaurant’s reputation as a reliable partner to local organizations has solidified its standing as a reliable ally in the pursuit of bettering the lives of those in need.

The fundraiser hosted by the Chesapeake Grille and Deli is a win-win situation. Not only do visitors get to savor delectable dishes and enjoy a pleasant dining experience, but they also positively impact the lives of homebound seniors through their support of CMOW. By joining forces with CMOW, the restaurant demonstrates its unwavering dedication to making a difference and nurturing a stronger, more compassionate community.

To partake in this meaningful event and experience the culinary delights of the Dunkirk Chesapeake Grille and Deli, head to 10092 Southern Maryland Blvd in Dunkirk, Maryland. Remember, your contribution will satisfy your taste buds and nourish the lives of deserving seniors in the area. Together, we can create a community where no one is left hungry or alone.



