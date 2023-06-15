GLEN BURNIE, MD (June 14, 2023) – In an effort to enhance motorcycle safety and reduce fatalities, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has partnered with the Maryland State Police for the second consecutive year to provide the free Maryland MOTORS (Motor Officers Teaching Other Riders Safety) motorcycle training class. This comprehensive program is open to all motorcyclists with a valid motorcycle license and insurance, and it will commence on Saturday, June 17.

The Maryland MOTORS training class is specifically designed to educate civilian motorcycle riders, and experienced police officers conduct it. The course caters to riders of all skill levels, ranging from beginners to those with extensive experience. Comprising of two parts, the training includes a classroom session followed by a practical road segment. During the road portion, civilian riders ride alongside motorcycle officers, who provide guidance on safe riding practices and evaluate the participants’ techniques to enhance overall safety.

According to recent statistics, Maryland witnessed 73 motorcycle-related fatalities in 2022, and there have been 20 motorcyclist fatalities this year alone. When a collision occurs between a motorcycle and a car or truck, the motorcyclist is disproportionately at risk, often sustaining severe injuries or losing their life. Motorcyclists are involved in nearly three out of every four crashes, primarily due to the absence of protective barriers afforded by a vehicle.

Chrissy Nizer, Motor Vehicle Administrator and Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative emphasized the shared responsibility of both drivers and riders in ensuring everyone’s safety on the road. Nizer stated, “Riders and drivers have a shared responsibility to ensure everyone makes it home safely. Working together, we can help eliminate preventable crashes and fatalities. Motorcyclists are among the most vulnerable roadway users. Following the rules of the road and wearing proper protection, including helmets, are important steps to maintain their safety. It’s equally important that drivers always take a second look to check their blind spots before switching lanes and always signal their intentions.”

Interested individuals can register for Maryland MOTORS classes on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting [registration link]. For a comprehensive list of training centers where riders can develop and refine their responsible motorcycle operation skills, they can refer to ZeroDeathsMD.gov/Motorcycle.

To promote mutual protection and safety between drivers and motorcyclists, the Maryland authorities offer the following recommendations:

For Drivers:

Share the road with motorcyclists, allowing them ample space and refraining from cutting them off. Look twice for motorcycles, especially when making left turns, merging, changing lanes, or entering traffic. Remember that motorcyclists are smaller and less visible than cars, making it crucial to be attentive and actively search for them. Minimize blind spots by regularly checking mirrors and adjusting them accordingly.

For Motorcycle Riders:

Adopt a courteous and non-aggressive riding style while demonstrating respect for other road users. Prioritize visibility by wearing brightly colored gear and utilizing retro-reflective strips or decals, particularly during nighttime riding. Enhance visibility by riding with headlights on and considering the use of modulating headlights. Maintain adequate space and reaction time to respond effectively to sudden changes or potential hazards. Communicate intentions through proper signaling, gradual lane changes, and the use of brake lights.

Continual learning and skill development are essential for motorcycle riders. Participating in motorcycle safety training courses is highly recommended for new, experienced, and returning riders to maintain and improve their abilities.

The Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office has launched the “Be the Driver” safety awareness campaign, emphasizing the importance of sober driving, putting the phone down, reducing speed, and buckling up when in a vehicle. As part of this campaign, the message to “Be the LOOK TWICE Driver” will be prominently shared throughout the summer. The campaign aims to raise awareness among drivers about the need to be vigilant and actively look out for motorcyclists on the road. It highlights the fact that a motorcyclist can be visible one moment and disappear from view in a blind spot the next.

By offering the Maryland MOTORS motorcycle training class and promoting safe driving practices, Maryland authorities strive to create a safer environment for all road users. The free training program equips riders with valuable knowledge and skills, empowering them to make responsible decisions and effectively navigate potential risks on the road.

Motorcyclists are urged to use these training opportunities to continually enhance their riding abilities and stay updated on the latest safety practices. Through proper training and responsible behavior from both riders and drivers, the aim is to reduce the number of motorcycle-related accidents and fatalities in Maryland.

As the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the Maryland State Police join forces for the second year in a row to offer the Maryland MOTORS motorcycle training class, the emphasis on safety and collaboration between riders and drivers remains at the forefront. By working together, Maryland residents can contribute to a safer and more secure road environment, ensuring that everyone reaches their destination unharmed.

