Upper Marlboro, June 15, 2023 – A shocking incident unfolded at James Madison Middle School in Upper Marlboro, as a 33-year-old teacher was arrested on charges of solicitation of a minor. The suspect, Jose Zuniga Orellana from Accokeek, is accused of soliciting inappropriate photos from a female student at the school.

The distressing ordeal came to light on June 13, 2023, when the victim bravely approached detectives to report the suspect’s misconduct. The student revealed that Zuniga Orellana had recently made inappropriate comments and even requested explicit photographs. Fortunately, the young girl demonstrated courage and resilience by refusing to comply with the inappropriate demands.

The authorities took Prompt action, resulting in the immediate arrest of Zuniga Orellana. Law enforcement officials wasted no time in ensuring the suspect was taken into custody, removing any potential threat to the safety and well-being of the school community.

While there is currently no evidence to suggest any additional victims at James Madison Middle School, the investigative team remains vigilant and encourages anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Detectives are urging individuals who may possess relevant details about this case to contact them at 301-772-4930.

To engage the wider community and facilitate the sharing of crucial information, Crime Solvers has offered their assistance. Those with information who wish to collaborate with the authorities can contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Additionally, individuals can utilize the convenient online platform available at www.pgcrimesolvers.com. For those on the go, the “P3 Tips” mobile app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play by searching for “P3 Tips.” Maintaining anonymity is paramount, and all tips will be handled confidentially. When providing information, please reference case number 23-0034787.

The James Madison Middle School administration is undoubtedly working closely with law enforcement to address this grave issue and ensure the safety of their students. Instances such as these serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment within educational institutions.

Parents and guardians and the wider community are advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities involving their children. Open lines of communication and continuous engagement with students are vital in promoting a safe and supportive educational environment.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities will work diligently to gather all relevant evidence, ensuring a comprehensive and fair legal process. The justice system will ultimately determine the outcome for Zuniga Orellana, as his alleged actions have undoubtedly caused significant distress to the victim and the community at large.

The incident at James Madison Middle School serves as a solemn reminder of the need for constant vigilance when it comes to safeguarding our children. Community members’ cooperation and law enforcement’s active involvement are paramount in preventing such incidents and ensuring the well-being of our youth.

