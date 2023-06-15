WALDORF, MD – In celebrating sobriety and resilience, Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region held its highly anticipated annual Memorial Day Recovery Speaker Jam. The event brought together staff, addiction specialists, alumni, and community members for a day filled with inspiring stories of triumph over addiction and engaging family-friendly activities. The center in Waldorf continues to provide 24/7 evidence-based care and a range of programs to individuals and families struggling with addiction in the greater Washington, D.C., area and beyond.

The Memorial Day Recovery Speaker Jam, organized by RCA Capital Region alum Cliff Johnson, was a heartwarming gathering showcasing the power of recovery and the importance of community support. Johnson, wearing a shirt boldly proclaiming, “Sobriety Is Trending,” shared his personal testimony of overcoming addiction and his challenges while navigating fatherhood. His inspiring journey resonated with attendees, who were motivated by his strength and determination. Victoria Metcalf, Clinical Director Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region alum, Cliff Johnson Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region alum, Cliff Johnson Amber Denton, a staff member at Recovery Centers of America (RCA) St. Charles and an alumna of RCA Capital Region Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region’s alumni coordinator Loreal Hamilton and RCA’s director of alumni engagement Jaye Rodenbush

The event also featured the powerful story of Amber Denton, a staff member at Recovery Centers of America (RCA) St. Charles and an alumna of RCA Capital Region. Denton celebrated her three-year milestone of recovery at the Memorial Day Speaker Jam. As part of the RCA alumni network, she now shares the coping skills she acquired during her treatment, providing invaluable support to others facing the arduous substance use disorder journey.

Reflecting on the importance of alumni engagement and support, RCA Capital Region’s alumni coordinator, Loreal Hamilton, and RCA’s director of alumni engagement, Jaye Rodenbush, emphasized their commitment to serving as a network of support for people in recovery nationwide. Their collaborative efforts extend across all RCA centers on the East Coast and in the Midwest, ensuring that individuals receive the ongoing care and assistance they need even after leaving the treatment facilities.

Recovery Centers of America (RCA) continues to be a beacon of hope for individuals and families affected by addiction. With its evidence-based care and comprehensive programs, the organization has earned a reputation for excellence in the field of addiction recovery. The Memorial Day Recovery Speaker Jam is a testament to the power of personal stories and the resilience of the human spirit.

RCA Capital Region, located in Waldorf, offers a wide range of evidence-based treatment options to meet the unique needs of each individual seeking recovery. The center’s 24/7 care ensures that support is readily available for those facing addiction challenges. Through a combination of therapies, counseling, and a supportive community, RCA Capital Region provides individuals and their families with the tools necessary for a successful and sustainable recovery journey.

As the event ended, participants left with a renewed sense of hope and determination. The Memorial Day Recovery Speaker Jam celebrated the accomplishments of those in recovery and reinforced the vital role of community support in overcoming addiction. Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region remains steadfast in its mission to provide compassionate care and support to individuals and families on their journey to lasting recovery.

For more information about Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region and its services, please visit their official website: Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region.

