St. Mary’s College of Maryland President, Tuajuanda C. Jordan, has been appointed as co-chair of the newly established Carnegie Postsecondary Commission. This commission, a joint effort between the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching and the XQ Institute, aims to address the challenges low-income, underrepresented, and first-generation college students face in achieving their postsecondary education goals and securing meaningful careers. The announcement of the commission members was made on Wednesday, June 14.

The commission comprises a diverse group of leaders in higher education and K12. Their primary goal is to identify the most effective strategies to assist millions of students from disadvantaged backgrounds in obtaining higher education and accessing career opportunities. To achieve this, the commission will focus on several key areas, including scalable and affordable higher education models, technology-driven teaching and learning methods, pathways that bridge the gap between secondary education, postsecondary education, and the workforce, as well as policy recommendations that promote equity and expand opportunities for low-income, underrepresented, and first-generation students.

Joining President Jordan as co-chair is Shirley M. Collado, President & CEO of College Track and Carnegie Senior Fellow. Together, they will lead the commission in its mission to address the persistent challenges faced by disadvantaged students and to find innovative solutions that enhance the postsecondary sector’s role in fostering upward mobility and economic opportunities.

President Jordan expressed her enthusiasm for the commission’s work: “An engaging and holistic educational experience is the great democratizer. In this country, we have the potential to make this a reality but have continually fallen short. Solving persistent challenges requires understanding the systems that perpetuate the issues, experience successfully navigating the complexities, and a propensity for creative thinking. The members of the Commission exhibit all these characteristics. Individually, each has forged a path that has lowered the barriers to success for future generations.”

Over the next two years, the Carnegie Postsecondary Commission will produce a series of “action papers” to initiate critical discussions, raise awareness, and inspire action toward innovative solutions that can transform the postsecondary education landscape. These papers will serve as catalysts for change, propelling the development of ideas that will make higher education more accessible and effective for students from all backgrounds.

Additionally, the commission will actively promote and highlight the most promising ideas, models, and solutions nationwide. By showcasing successful initiatives, the commission aims to encourage their widespread adoption in various educational settings, leading to greater impact and benefit for students nationwide.

For more information about the commission and its members, please visit the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching website.

