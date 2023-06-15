Prince Frederick, MD – In a devastating incident on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle occurred in the 3600 block of Cassell Blvd. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau swiftly responded to the scene at 9:11 p.m. following a distress call.

Given the collision’s severity, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team deputies promptly arrived to undertake the investigation. Their preliminary findings shed light on the events leading up to the tragedy.

According to the initial investigation, a black Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle, operated by 20-year-old Alek Michael Richardson from Huntingtown, was heading south on Cassell Blvd. Regrettably, Richardson lost control of the motorcycle, ultimately colliding with a small SUV parked in a residential driveway. The impact propelled Richardson from his bike and tragically trapped him beneath the SUV.

Emergency medical services were urgently summoned to the scene, but tragically, they could not save Richardson’s life. Upon arrival, medical professionals pronounced him deceased, marking a devastating loss for the community.

The authorities have determined that speed and failure to control the vehicle were contributing factors in the crash. The investigation into this heart-wrenching collision has been entrusted to Deputy First Class J. Hardesty of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team.

Law enforcement officials are urging any witnesses to come forward to gather additional information and piece together the events leading up to the crash. If you witnessed the incident or have any pertinent details, Deputy Hardesty can be reached at 410-535-2800 or via email at jeffrey.hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov. When contacting the authorities, please reference case number #23-42657.

Motorcycle accidents are a grave concern, with their potentially devastating consequences. Such incidents serve as a sad reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for caution while operating vehicles. Calvert County residents and motorists are urged to exercise responsible driving behaviors and adhere to traffic regulations to prevent future tragedies.

As the investigation into this tragic crash continues, the community mourns the loss of Alek Michael Richardson, a young life tragically cut short. The repercussions of this incident will be felt by family, friends, and the wider community, highlighting the urgent need for road safety awareness and vigilance. Our thoughts and condolences go out to everyone affected by this devastating loss.

