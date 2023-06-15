WASHINGTON – In a move to accelerate the clean energy transition and empower consumers, Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) have introduced the E-Access Act. This legislation addresses the challenges consumers face in accessing and sharing their utility data with third parties. Home energy usage data enables families and businesses to make informed decisions regarding energy efficiency and clean energy upgrades. However, the current lack of accessibility hinders consumers from reducing energy consumption, adopting new energy sources, and taking advantage of programs like the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Senator Van Hollen emphasized the significance of making energy data more accessible, stating, “Our HOPE for HOMES provisions enacted in the Inflation Reduction Act will make it easier for Americans to lower their energy bills through home energy efficiency upgrades. But right now, it’s hard for homeowners to see exactly how much they can save if they make the switch. By making energy data more accessible, the E-Access Act will help consumers see the money-saving potential of making their homes more energy efficient – which in turn will generate more good-paying jobs and move our nation forward in the fight against the climate crisis.”

Senator Welch echoed these sentiments, underscoring the need to ensure that every family benefits from the historic investments made in energy efficiency and clean energy. He stated, “The E-Access Act will help consumers access critical data on their home energy use, giving them the tools they need to understand their energy consumption and make changes at home to improve efficiency, lower their energy bills, and help fight climate change. I’m proud to join Sen. Van Hollen to introduce this critical legislation.”

While provisions of the E-Access Act were included in the Inflation Reduction Act through the HOPE for HOMES program, the absence of enforcement mechanisms limited its effectiveness. This new bill seeks to strengthen the HOPE for HOMES program by mandating the Department of Energy to establish utility data-sharing guidelines. Moreover, it requires states to develop their own rules based on the federal guidelines. These data-sharing rules will enable consumers to access and share their utility data with third parties, including energy efficiency contractors.

The E-Access Act has garnered support from various organizations working towards energy efficiency and clean energy. Efficiency Vermont, Mission:data Coalition, Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP), California Efficiency + Demand Management Council, U.S. Green Building Council, Northeast Energy Efficiency and Electrification Council (NEEEC), Southeast Energy Efficiency Alliance (SEEA), and the Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) have all voiced their backing for this legislation.

For those interested in delving into the details, the full text of the E-Access Act is available here.

The introduction of the E-Access Act marks a significant step forward in empowering consumers and advancing the clean energy transition. By improving access to energy data, individuals and businesses will have the necessary tools to make informed decisions, reduce energy consumption, and contribute to the fight against climate change.

