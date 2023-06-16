PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 15, 2023 – The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning has revealed that revisions to the fee schedule will come into effect on July 1, 2023. These revisions were incorporated as part of the county’s proposed fiscal year 2024 Operating and Capital Budget, which was formally adopted on June 6, 2023.

The fees cover the costs associated with staff time and county resources utilized to maintain and enhance the quality of life for Calvert County residents. They ensure the provision of high-quality planning, zoning, and code enforcement services while also enabling the department to explore new avenues for streamlining the permitting and development process, making it more convenient, prompt, and effective for customers.

The revised fee schedule encompasses several notable changes. First, architectural review fees will now be charged for architectural reviews that are mandated by the Calvert County and town center zoning ordinances. This adjustment addresses the increasing demand for architectural studies and the associated workload.

Additionally, critical area planting and bond fees will be increased to accurately reflect the actual cost of plants and labor required for installation. This change intends to ensure that the prices align with market rates and adequately cover expenses related to critical area planting initiatives.

Furthermore, fees for critical area violations arising from after-the-fact construction will be raised. This modification deters unauthorized construction in essential areas and emphasizes the county’s commitment to preserving and protecting its environmentally sensitive regions.

To accommodate updated review and approval stamps, a rerouting fee will be implemented for the rerouting of permits. This fee will cover the administrative tasks of revising permits and ensuring compliance with the revised plans.

Minor adjustments will also be made to fee labels to enhance organization and clarity, and facilitate a better understanding of the fee structure.

For a comprehensive overview of the revised fee schedule, interested parties can visit the official Calvert County website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/PlanningZoningFees.

Inquiries regarding Planning & Zoning fees can be directed to the Department of Planning & Zoning by calling 410-535-2380 or emailing pz@calvertcountymd.gov. Those with questions regarding Inspections & Permit fees should contact the Office of Inspections & Permits at 410-535-2523 or send an email to inspections.permits@calvertcountymd.gov.

These revisions to the fee schedule reflect the county’s commitment to providing efficient and effective planning, zoning, and code enforcement services to its residents. By ensuring that fees accurately capture the costs involved and by exploring options for process improvement, Calvert County aims to enhance the overall experience for individuals and businesses seeking permits and engaging in development activities within the county.

