PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Calvert County this afternoon. The tragedy has left one man dead and a woman critically injured, prompting authorities to seek additional information from the public to aid their investigation.

James Everett Patterson Jr., 56, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the driver of the 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle involved in the accident. The passenger, a 48-year-old woman from Upper Marlboro, was airlifted by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center to receive medical attention for her injuries.

The incident occurred approximately at 2 p.m. on the southbound lane of Route 4, located south of Westlake Boulevard in Prince Frederick. Troopers from Prince Frederick Barrack were the first on the scene, responding to reports of the overturned Chevrolet.

A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests that the vehicle was traveling south on Route 4 when the driver lost control, causing the car to overturn. However, the underlying reasons for this fatal loss of control remain unclear at this investigation stage.

In the aftermath of the crash, deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration swiftly arrived to assist state troopers in managing the scene and initiating the investigation.

As the Maryland State Police continue their work to determine the cause of this unfortunate incident, they are urging anyone with pertinent information about the crash to step forward. Individuals with details that could assist the ongoing investigation are asked to contact a duty officer at Prince Frederick Barrack. Inquiries should be made to the following number: 410-535-1400. The case reference number for this incident is 23-MSP-021758.

Like this: Like Loading...