Chesapeake Beach, MD — On June 16, 2023, the Calvert County Health Department issued a Swimming Advisory Notice for Bayfront Park (Brownies Beach) after routine water sampling revealed heightened bacteria levels surpassing the acceptable range for recreational activities.

The Health Department conducts regular water tests at Bayfront Park as part of its public safety mandate. Recent tests disclosed an alarming increase in bacteria levels, triggering the department’s decision to advise against swimming in the area. The health advisory impacts the entire beach, as signages indicating the advisory are posted at all entrances of Bayfront Park.

This cautionary measure remains in effect until further notice, with the Department planning to retest the beach’s waters on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. However, residents and visitors are warned that the swimming advisories of “swim at your own risk” will still be in place until the results of the subsequent tests are obtained and evaluated.

The Department’s Beach Advisory map visually displays the current status of local beaches, including Bayfront Park. This resource allows locals and visitors alike to stay updated on the safety of their favorite recreational spots. The map can be accessed here.

Health officials emphasize the significance of these advisories and the potential health risks associated with swimming in waters with elevated bacteria levels. Bacteria in recreational waters can cause various illnesses, including gastrointestinal disorders, and skin, ear, respiratory, eye, neurologic, and wound infections. Most of these are minor, but severe cases can occur, particularly in children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

These advisories aim to keep the public informed and safe from any possible health risks. The situation calls for vigilance among beachgoers to adhere to these advisories and avoid unnecessary exposure to potential hazards.

The Calvert County Health Department is committed to maintaining the health and safety of the public and works diligently to monitor and manage potential risks. The Department can identify potential threats by conducting regular water sampling and act accordingly rapidly.

While the current advisory might pose a temporary setback for those planning to enjoy Bayfront Park’s shores, the Department’s rapid response highlights the importance placed on public safety above all else.

The upcoming sampling on June 20 is part of a systematic approach to managing the situation. The Department will communicate the results to the public as soon as they are available. In the meantime, the community is urged to heed the advisory and avoid swimming in the potentially affected areas.

Calvert County Health Department acknowledges the community’s patience and understanding as it works to resolve the situation. The commitment to public safety and a transparent approach to information sharing further emphasize the Department’s dedication to its constituents.

While the current advisory notice disrupts the usual summer activities, it underscores the imperative for public health vigilance. As everyone eagerly awaits a resolution, the Health Department encourages people to explore alternative recreational activities that do not involve water exposure at Bayfront Park until the advisory is lifted. The Department remains committed to ensuring the beach returns to its safe and enjoyable state for residents and visitors as quickly as possible.

