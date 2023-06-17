Sheriff Hall of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office proudly announced the promotion of two deserving deputies this month, recognizing their outstanding commitment to duty and service. Deputy Jessica Wilson and Deputy Zachary Jerew were promoted to Deputy First Class, marking significant milestones in their law enforcement careers.

The promotion ceremony occurred on June 4, 2023, when Sheriff Hall commended Deputy Jessica Wilson for her remarkable accomplishments. In an intimate exchange, he expressed his admiration for her dedication and shared his belief that this promotion is the first of many great achievements. “This is the first step, the first of many to come,” Sheriff Hall told DFC Wilson, emphasizing the promising future that lies ahead for her.

Deputy Wilson’s exceptional performance in field training new deputies was also recognized by Captain Sarah Smith, Commander of the Southern Patrol Division. Captain Smith praised Deputy Wilson for her invaluable contributions, stating, “DFC Wilson has done an excellent job in field training new deputies.” Her expertise and mentorship have undoubtedly shaped the development of aspiring law enforcement officers, fostering a culture of excellence within the department.

Deputy Zachary Jerew, another deserving recipient of the promotion, received his well-deserved recognition on June 3, 2023. Sheriff Hall personally congratulated DFC Jerew, expressing his pride in the young deputy’s accomplishments. “Congratulations, I’m proud of you,” Sheriff Hall conveyed warmly to DFC Jerew, highlighting the positive direction the department is taking under his leadership.

The Sheriff emphasized the importance of experience and the ability to guide new deputies toward success. “It’s changing in a positive direction: Tenure and being able to teach new deputies what it means to be successful,” Sheriff Hall explained, highlighting the significance of DFC Jerew’s new role.

The promotions of Deputy Wilson and Deputy Jerew reflect the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance within its ranks. These promotions signify the department’s acknowledgment of their exceptional skills, dedication, and contributions to maintaining public safety and upholding the law.

Deputy First Class is a significant milestone in the career progression of law enforcement officers. It brings added responsibilities and signifies the officers’ abilities to handle complex situations and effectively lead their colleagues. This recognition not only boosts the morale of the promoted deputies but inspires other officers to strive for excellence in their professional journeys.

Sheriff Hall’s commitment to fostering a culture of continuous growth and advancement within the department is evident through these promotions. By acknowledging and rewarding the accomplishments of dedicated individuals, he aims to encourage others to excel in their roles and contribute to the overall success of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

As Deputy Jessica Wilson and Deputy Zachary Jerew continue their journey as Deputy First Class officers, their experience and expertise will play a vital role in shaping the future of law enforcement in St. Mary’s County. Their promotion is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to public safety.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulates Deputy Jessica Wilson and Deputy Zachary Jerew on their well-deserved promotions and wishes them continued success in their new roles. Their accomplishments serve as a source of inspiration for their colleagues and stand as a testament to the department’s commitment to excellence in law enforcement.

