Chesapeake Beach, MD – Southern Maryland Officials closely monitor the region’s air quality as residents and visitors flock to recreational parks this weekend. The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has issued a warning stating that Southern Maryland can expect “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) ozone concentrations possible Sunday and Monday, compounded by persistent, though diffuse, wildfire smoke.”

The combination of factors, including aged wildfire smoke, intense sun, and light northwest winds, is expected to push ozone levels toward the lower USG categorical forecast for areas southeast of DC on Sunday.

According to AirNow.gov, specific groups of individuals should take precautions to minimize their exposure to poor air quality. People with pre-existing lung conditions such as asthma, children, older adults, and individuals who engage in outdoor activities regularly are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion during this period.

Local governments are urging residents and visitors to consider these health warnings while planning their outdoor activities on Sunday. It is essential to prioritize personal well-being and take necessary steps to protect oneself from potential respiratory issues that may arise from exposure to compromised air quality.

For further information and updates regarding the air quality situation in Southern Maryland, the public is encouraged to visit the Air Monitoring Program on the MDE website. Regular updates will be provided to keep individuals informed and aware of any changes in the air quality conditions.

Local residents and visitors must stay informed and take necessary precautions to safeguard their health. This alert is a reminder that monitoring air quality is a collective responsibility, and everyone should play their part in mitigating the potential risks associated with compromised air conditions.

The MDE’s Air Monitoring Program employs various monitoring techniques to continually assess air quality across the region. By closely observing and reporting the data, the program aims to ensure the community’s well-being and facilitate prompt actions if the air quality deteriorates further.

In recent years, wildfires have become a significant concern, with their impact extending beyond the immediate vicinity of the fires. The combination of wildfire smoke and other atmospheric conditions can increase ozone levels, a harmful pollutant that can cause respiratory problems, especially for vulnerable individuals. Monitoring and responding to these challenges promptly are vital to safeguard public health.

Southern Maryland officials are coordinating with relevant authorities to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate measures if the air quality worsens. Residents and visitors can make informed decisions about their outdoor activities by remaining vigilant and staying updated on the latest information.

Individuals in Southern Maryland should stay informed about air quality updates and heed the guidelines provided by the MDE and other relevant agencies. By taking proactive measures, the community can minimize the potential health risks associated with compromised air quality.

