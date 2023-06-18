High Point, North Carolina – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took on the High Point Rockers in game two of their three-game series at Truist Point Park on Saturday, June 17th. The Blue Crabs were coming off a strong performance the previous day, hitting a season-high five home runs. Former Rocker Neil Uskali made his second start as a Blue Crab, facing his former team.

The Rockers wasted no time in the bottom of the first inning, as Zander Wiel’s line drive brought Shed Long Jr home, giving High Point an early lead. Michael Russell added to the Rockers’ advantage in the third inning with a double to center field, scoring another run.

In the fifth inning, High Point continued their scoring spree, adding three more runs to their tally and extending their lead to five. Wiel contributed again, hitting an RBI double that hopped over the center field wall.

The Blue Crabs managed to get on the board in the seventh inning when K.C. Hobson sent a baseball through the middle, allowing Braxton Lee to score. Michael Russell later scored on a wild pitch, narrowing the gap for Southern Maryland.

In the top of the eighth inning, Isaias Quiroz launched a solo home run, his sixth of the season, providing a glimmer of hope for the Blue Crabs. In the ninth inning, Alex Crosby’s RBI single further chipped away at the Rockers’ lead. However, their efforts were insufficient, and the Blue Crabs ultimately fell to the Rockers with a final score of 6-3.

The loss leaves the Blue Crabs with a record of 25-18. With less than a month remaining in the year’s first half, they are currently 1.5 games behind the first-place team in the North Division. The Blue Crabs will have a chance to redeem themselves and salvage the series in the upcoming match on Sunday.

Willie Rios will make his second start for the Blue Crabs, going up against Ryan Weiss of the Rockers. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:05 PM. FloSports will provide live game coverage for those unable to attend, ensuring fans can stay updated with all the action.

Every game becomes crucial as the Blue Crabs continue their quest for divisional supremacy. With their eyes set on closing the gap in the standings, they must bring their A-game to secure a victory against the Rockers and regain their momentum for the rest of the season.

Like this: Like Loading...