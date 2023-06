This Afternoon

Isolated showers after 2 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight

Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Like this: Like Loading...