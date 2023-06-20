LEXINGTON PARK, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has issued an advisory regarding the disappearance of 13-year-old Mariah Justine Murphy. The teenager was last seen in Lexington Park, and authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating her.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Mariah Justine Murphy was reported missing on June 20, 2023. She was last seen in Lexington Park, a community located in Maryland. The Sheriff’s Office released a statement asking for the public’s assistance in finding the teenager.

The advisory provides the contact details for anyone with information related to Mariah Justine Murphy’s whereabouts. Individuals who have seen her or have any relevant information are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. In case of an emergency, the public is reminded to dial 9-1-1 for immediate assistance.

