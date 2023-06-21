(WALDORF, MD, June 20, 2023) — Blue Crabs, the acclaimed baseball team of Waldorf, Maryland, marked another milestone this Thursday by announcing the addition of seasoned Atlantic League player Josh Martin to its roster.

A native of Enterprise, Alabama, Martin’s baseball career has been ascending since his introduction to Major League Baseball (MLB). He was first drafted in the 25th round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. This achievement was swiftly followed by another breakthrough when Martin was again drafted, this time by the Cleveland Indians in the 10th round of the June Draft.

Following his MLB stint, Martin made his Atlantic League debut in 2019 after being signed by the Sugar Land Skeeters. Throughout 2022, the relief pitcher alternated between two Atlantic League teams, the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes and the York Revolution, honing his skills and demonstrating his adaptability.

In his most recent season, Martin joined forces with the Lexington Counter Clocks, a team that recently underwent a brand overhaul. With the Counter Clocks, Martin put forth an impressive performance, registering a 2-0 record and striking out 11 batters in 18.1 innings pitched (IP).

The addition of Martin to the Blue Crabs promises to inject a new vigor into the team as they prepare for their first showdown of the season against the Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club. The upcoming game will be held at the Regency Furniture Stadium, marking the first time this season that the two teams cross paths.

But the intrigue doesn’t stop with the game. The Frederick team, known as the Question Marks, has been creating a buzz in the baseball community with rumors of an imminent rebranding. This rebranding is scheduled to be unveiled on Friday, June 23rd, adding another layer of excitement to the already anticipated match.

Moreover, the Blue Crabs are giving their fans another reason to flock to the stadium. In a bid to celebrate the mid-point of the year, the team is hosting a ‘Halfway To Halloween’ event during the weekend. In a gesture that is sure to delight fans, the team announced that anyone who attends the event in costume will receive free tickets.

The upcoming match and the accompanying events promise an exciting weekend for baseball enthusiasts in Waldorf. The new signing, the anticipated rebranding, and the unique mid-year celebration all hint at an enthralling season ahead for the Blue Crabs and their supporters.

