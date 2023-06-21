LATHAM, N.Y. – Lily Davison, a senior lacrosse player at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been honored with the inaugural United East Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete Award for Women’s Lacrosse. The league office made the announcement on Tuesday morning, June 20.

The United East Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete Award is presented to a graduating senior student-athlete who demonstrates outstanding academic success, athletic achievements, and service contributions. Each institution can nominate one student-athlete from each sport, and a voting group determines the winner. The nominations are based on the student-athletes cumulative GPA. Lily Davison vs. Morrisville (5.6.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Head Coach Brittney Morris expressed immense pride in Lily Davison, praising her accomplishments both on and off the field throughout her college career. Coach Morris emphasized Davison’s love for the team and celebrated her well-deserved recognition with this prestigious award.

The criteria for the award include having a senior or graduate student class standing, being at least in the second year of competition at the current institution in any sport, being a leading contributor to the team’s success over the course of their career, maintaining a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher, and exhibiting active leadership and community service involvement throughout their collegiate career.

Davison becomes the third Seahawk to receive the United East Senior Scholar-Athlete Award in their respective sport. She joins Liam deLone-Bellsey ’23, who earned the honor in men’s soccer, and Hannah Gorel ’23, who was awarded in women’s tennis.

As a senior team captain, Lily Davison completed her academic journey with an impressive 3.677 cumulative GPA. She double-majored in political science and public policy studies, demonstrating her dedication to intellectual pursuits alongside her athletic commitments.

Davison consistently excelled academically throughout her college years, making the Dean’s List four times. This accolade is bestowed upon students who achieve a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.50 or better while taking at least 12 credit hours for a letter grade. Additionally, she received the Department Award in Public Policy at the 2023 Awards Convocation.

Davison’s outstanding academic performance also earned her recognition as a St. Mary’s Scholar for 2021, an honor reserved for juniors and seniors who have completed at least 32 credit hours with a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or better. She was a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the national collegiate student-athlete honor society for juniors and seniors, and Pi Sigma Alpha, the national political science honor society.

Furthermore, Davison’s accomplishments extended beyond the classroom. She had her work published in the 2020-21 edition of Open Water: An Undergraduate Journal in the Social Sciences, which showcases the scholarly contributions of St. Mary’s College political science students. She actively served as a Title IX Ambassador from 2019 to 2021, advocating for gender equity in sports. She was selected as a CORE peer mentor in 2021, supporting first-year students through their transition to college. Davison was recognized for her commitment to both academics and athletics by earning a spot on the 2019-20 Capital Athletic Conference and 2020-21 Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference All-Academic Teams. She was also named a United East Conference Scholar-Athlete in both 2022 and 2023.

On the lacrosse field, Davison showcased her skills and dedication, earning the distinction of a two-time All-United East Second Team selection. In 50 games played, she accumulated an impressive 116 points, scoring 83 goals and providing 33 assists. Davison also made significant contributions in other game areas, including 49 draw controls, 47 ground balls, and 21 caused turnovers.

Looking ahead to her future, Lily Davison has set her sights on pursuing a master’s degree in political science with a specialization in political economy at the University of Amsterdam. Her dedication to academic excellence and her passion for political studies will undoubtedly continue to drive her success in her chosen field.

The United East Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete Award for Women’s Lacrosse is a testament to Lily Davison’s exceptional achievements as a student-athlete. Her remarkable academic record, athletic prowess, and community involvement exemplify the well-roundedness and dedication that defines the true spirit of a scholar-athlete.

As Lily Davison prepares to embark on the next chapter of her academic journey, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the United East Conference congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition. Her accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to her peers and a reminder of the importance of balancing academic excellence with athletic pursuits.

In receiving this inaugural award, Lily Davison has left an indelible mark on the lacrosse program at St. Mary’s College. She has set a high standard for future scholar-athletes to aspire to. Her legacy as a leader, scholar, and athlete will continue to resonate within the St. Mary’s community.

The United East Conference Senior Scholar-Athlete Award for Women’s Lacrosse represents the commitment to excellence and the celebration of academic and athletic achievements. Lily Davison’s name will forever be associated with this prestigious honor, solidifying her place among the outstanding scholar-athletes of St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

As Lily Davison prepares for graduate studies, the St. Mary’s College community extends its best wishes for her future endeavors. Her dedication, passion, and exemplary achievements will undoubtedly pave the way for continued success in all her future endeavors.

