DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced plans to conduct range testing on June 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., potentially resulting in significant noise levels in the communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. In light of this, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as outlined in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during the testing period.

As an institution dedicated to delivering cutting-edge warfare systems to safeguard the nation and overcome its adversaries, NSWCDD strives to design, develop, and integrate technologically superior systems tailored to the challenges of the 21st century.

It is important to note that range schedules are subject to frequent changes. To receive daily updates regarding range operations and test schedules, individuals can call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the official Potomac River Test Range website.

For any inquiries or additional information, concerned parties are encouraged to contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office via email at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or by phone at (540) 653-8154.

