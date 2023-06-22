Friday

Showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 11 am. High near 80. South wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 pm and 2 am. Low around 68. South wind around 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

