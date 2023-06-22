LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, a well-regarded fixture on the Mid-Atlantic jazz scene, is set to delight festival-goers with an enhanced experience in 2023. The popular event, hosted on the scenic shores of the Potomac River and within the picturesque Town of Leonardtown in Maryland’s St. Mary’s County, has announced plans for four special jazz cruises over the three-day festival weekend.

Jazz enthusiasts can elevate their festival experience with a private, two-hour cruise on the serene waters of Breton Bay. The cruises, set to launch from the Wharf in the heart of downtown Leonardtown, will feature live jazz performances alongside light bites and refreshments. A special guest, Wynne Briscoe, the festival’s Jazz Ambassador, will accompany cruisers on the journey.

The festival organizers have scheduled two cruises for Friday, July 7, 2023, and another two for Sunday, July 9, 2023. No walk-ins will be accepted to maintain exclusivity and ensure a comfortable experience and advanced ticket purchase is mandatory. Interested parties are urged to secure their spots immediately, as tickets will likely sell out fast. The cruise experience is priced at $75 per person, with only 25 tickets available per cruise.

The cruises are due to depart from the Leonardtown Wharf, at the end of Washington Street, precisely as scheduled and will last two hours. Boarding will commence 15 minutes before the departure time. As per the festival’s policy, all ticket sales are final, with no refunds granted under any circumstances. Prospective attendees can purchase their tickets here.

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, renowned over the past two decades for its unique blend of locally sourced Maryland culinary delights and exceptional national jazz talent, promises three days of music and merriment. The festival’s ticket packages, including VIP and discounted options, are now available for purchase on the festival’s official website, PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com. Information and updates can also be accessed via the festival’s Facebook page.

The organizers encourage the public to frequently check these online resources for the latest updates on the event. The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival remains dedicated to delivering an unforgettable experience of cultural immersion, seamlessly blending the vibrant rhythms of jazz with the enticing tastes of Maryland’s Mother County.

