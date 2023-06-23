LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Education has announced several administrative appointments and transfers during its June 21, 2023, meeting. These changes aim to bring fresh leadership and expertise to various schools within the district. All appointments and transfers will take effect on July 1, 2023.

Ms. Melissa Bean, currently serving as Acting Assistant Principal at Lexington Park Elementary School, has been appointed as the Academic Dean for the school. With a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Towson University, Ms. Bean brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role.

Another appointment made by the Board is that of Ms. Kaitlin Fraer, who will assume the position of Coordinator of Food and Nutrition Services in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Ms. Fraer, currently serving as a Food and Nutrition Specialist in the same department, holds a Master’s Degree from Western Governor’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Johnson & Wales University.

Ms. Ashley Gallo, currently a Freshman Academy Instructional Resource Teacher at Leonardtown High School, has been appointed as the Assistant Principal of Dynard Elementary School. She holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Joining the administrative team at Spring Ridge Middle School is Mr. Craig Jewett, who has been appointed as the Assistant Principal. Mr. Jewett, currently serving as an Assistant Principal at Calvert Middle School in Calvert County, MD, brings his experience and expertise to his new role. He holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Benedictine College.

Ms. Tara Zeier, currently serving as a Vice Principal at TC Martin Elementary School in Charles County, MD, has been appointed as the Principal of Piney Point Elementary School. With a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from Fairmont State College, Ms. Zeier is well-prepared to take on her new leadership role.

In addition to the appointments, the Board of Education also announced several administrative transfers within the district. Ms. Janet Fowler, who currently holds the position of Principal at Greenview Knolls Elementary School, will transfer to Evergreen Elementary School to assume the role of Principal.

Ms. Jamie Jameson, the current Principal of Evergreen Elementary School, will be transferring to Leonardtown Elementary School to serve as Principal.

Dr. Contina Quick-McQueen, who is presently the Principal of Leonardtown Elementary School, will transfer to Greenview Knolls Elementary School as the new Principal.

These administrative transfers and appointments reflect the district’s commitment to providing strong and capable leaders in each school, ensuring the continued success and growth of the students.

The St. Mary’s County Board of Education and Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, expressed their confidence in the newly appointed administrators and their gratitude to those who have taken on new roles within the district. They believe that these changes will further enhance the educational experience for students and contribute to the overall excellence of the St. Mary’s County school system.

As the appointments and transfers take effect on July 1, 2023, the administrators will have the opportunity to positively impact their respective schools, fostering a conducive learning environment and supporting their students’ academic and personal development.

Like this: Like Loading...