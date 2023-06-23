ACCOKEEK, MD – The Charles County Youth Orchestra (CCYO) will host a free Independence Day Concert at the scenic Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek, Maryland. Led by Dr. Osman Kivrak, the orchestra will showcase a diverse repertoire, including popular pieces such as the 1812 Overture, Rhapsody in Blue, music from the “Avengers,” Ashokan Farewell, Ode to Joy, a selection of fiddle tunes, and works by Pachelbel and Handel.

The concert will take place at 8:00 pm, providing a perfect opportunity for families and music enthusiasts to celebrate the Fourth of July with a captivating musical performance. After the concert, attendees can witness the dazzling fireworks of Mt. Vernon, located just across the river.

In addition to this upcoming event, CCYO has several other exciting performances lined up for the month of July. The CCYO Chamber Music Festival will be held from July 18 to July 29, featuring concerts at 8:00 pm on July 22 and 29 at Christ Church in La Plata.

The Alice Ferguson Foundation, situated on a historic farm along the Potomac River, connects thousands of students, educators, and communities throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The foundation’s programs focus on promoting heritage, arts, education, and environmental sustainability.

“We are delighted to be a part of this Charles County Youth Orchestra’s summer concert,” expressed Theresa Cullen, the Alice Ferguson Foundation executive director. “Through our six decades of doing youth programs, we know how truly critical the arts and the outdoors are to the health and well-being of the next generation, and we are proud to support these talented young musicians.”

CCYO has been gaining recognition for its exceptional performances. The orchestra was recently featured in an online film by the Charles County Arts Alliance and received coverage on WTOP radio. Two CCYO String Quartets also emerged as finalists in the esteemed Washington Performing Arts Society Misbin Chamber Music Competition in Washington, D.C.

With a robust lineup of concerts and events, CCYO maintains an active presence in the Southern Maryland community. The organization presents two major concerts each year and several smaller concerts. They also organize a two-week Chamber Music Festival, including additional chamber music concerts, a Concerto Competition Concert, and various masterclasses and sectionals for students in all four of CCYO’s ensembles.

As one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland, CCYO offers invaluable music education and performance opportunities to talented young musicians aged 8 to 18 from Charles, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra receives generous support from multiple sponsors and contributors. Grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Charles County Charitable Trust, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD, and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD, contributed to the orchestra’s success. Major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata, and numerous individual donations.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the Charles County Youth Orchestra’s breathtaking performance at the Alice Ferguson Foundation. Join the community in celebrating Independence Day with an evening of beautiful music in a picturesque setting.

