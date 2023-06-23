St. Mary’s City, MD – The Pride of Baltimore II, a historically significant reproduction of a War of 1812-era privateer, will offer free two-hour sails along the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail this weekend. From June 23 to June 25, individuals can register for this unique experience at the Historic St. Mary’s City waterfront.

Supported by the National Park Service, this opportunity allows visitors to step aboard the Pride of Baltimore II and immerse themselves in the maritime history of Maryland. Participants can lend a hand in raising the sails, gaining insight into the lives of 19th-century crew members. Alternatively, they can choose to relax and enjoy the sail while learning about the rich heritage of the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail, the War of 1812, and privateers in the Chesapeake region. The event will be accompanied by a National Park Service ranger, who will provide additional information and expertise.

To ensure an optimal experience for all participants, the capacity for each sail is limited to 32 passengers. Families are welcome to join, but it is important to provide all relevant information for family members when registering. In the event of cancellations, participants are advised to contact pride2@pride2.org.

Registration links for the free two-hour sails in St. Mary’s City are as follows:

Friday, June 23, 3-5 PM – https://prideofbaltimore.force.com/events/s/event-detail?eventId=a193k00000EE9zZ Saturday, June 24, 10 AM-12 PM – https://prideofbaltimore.force.com/events/s/event-detail?eventId=a193k00000EE9ze Sunday, June 25, 3-5 PM – https://prideofbaltimore.force.com/events/s/event-detail?eventId=a193k00000EE9zj

These links will allow interested individuals to secure their spots for the respective sails on the designated dates and times.

The Pride of Baltimore II serves as a remarkable testament to America’s maritime heritage, offering visitors an authentic glimpse into the past. The opportunity to explore the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail aboard this historically evocative vessel is truly a one-of-a-kind experience. Whether actively participating in sailing activities or simply basking in the serenity of the voyage, attendees are sure to create lasting memories.

For those intrigued by maritime history, the War of 1812, or the role of privateers in the Chesapeake Bay, the Pride of Baltimore II’s free two-hour sails present an ideal opportunity to delve into these fascinating subjects. With the support of the National Park Service, this initiative aims to educate and inspire visitors, fostering a deeper appreciation for Maryland’s rich cultural and historical legacy.

Interested individuals are encouraged to seize this chance to sail aboard the Pride of Baltimore II during the weekend of June 23-25. Spaces are limited, so swift registration is advised to secure a place on this unforgettable journey along the Star-Spangled Banner National Historic Trail.

