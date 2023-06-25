Monday

Scattered showers before 2 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. High near 89. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 5 am, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 65. South wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

