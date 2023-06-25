Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain. High near 90. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 pm. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Low around 65. South wind 7 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

