Fort Washington, MD – The Homicide Unit of the local police department is currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Thursday evening, claiming the life of 20-year-old Avire Crowder from Clinton. According to preliminary findings, law enforcement officials do not believe this incident to be a random act of violence.

The tragic event unfolded at approximately 5:15 pm on June 22, 2023, when officers promptly responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Palmer Road. Upon arrival, they discovered the victim inside a vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite immediate medical attention, Crowder succumbed to his injuries shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Detectives assigned to the case focus on identifying the perpetrator or perpetrators responsible for this heinous crime. Their relentless pursuit of justice also includes determining the motive behind the attack. Authorities urge anyone who possesses information pertinent to this investigation and wishes to cooperate with the Homicide Unit to call 301-516-2512.

In an effort to expedite the investigation, a reward of up to $25,000 has been offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and subsequent indictment of the individuals responsible for Avire Crowder’s untimely death.

Public members who possess relevant details and prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by dialing 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Information can be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app, available for download on Apple Store or Google Play. It is essential to reference case number 23-0036693 when providing information.

Like this: Like Loading...