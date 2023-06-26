Marny Fetzer, MD, CPE, HMDC, ABIM-HPM, FACEP Credit: Hospice of the Chesapeake

PASADENA, MD – Hospice of the Chesapeake, Maryland’s largest independent not-for-profit hospice, has appointed Dr. Marny Fetzer as its Chief Medical Officer. Currently serving as the System Medical Director for Palliative Care and Hospice Services at Ascension Health in Mount Prospect, Illinois, Dr. Fetzer will join the executive leadership team in July 2023.

Dr. Fetzer brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having worked in the palliative and hospice care field since 2012. Certified in hospice and palliative medicine, as well as a hospice medical director and physician executive, she completed her hospice and palliative care fellowship at Northwestern Memorial. Over the years, Dr. Fetzer has made significant contributions to the field, presenting and publishing extensively on topics such as supportive care, palliative care, hospice care, end-of-life care, and acute and post-acute care.

In her new position as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Fetzer will provide strategic and leadership direction to the medical staff, including physicians and nurse practitioners. She will also be crucial in implementing the organization’s strategic direction and driving cultural change within the Hospice of the Chesapeake team.

Michael Brady, the CEO and President of Hospice of the Chesapeake, emphasized Dr. Fetzer’s expertise in advocating for community-based advanced illness and end-of-life care as a pivotal factor in her appointment. He also highlighted her talent for recruiting and building strong clinical teams, particularly among physicians and advanced practice nurses.

“We are honored that Dr. Fetzer will join us,” said Brady. “We wholeheartedly believe she will bring tremendous knowledge, compassion, and medical expertise to our executive leadership team as we focus on the future of Hospice of the Chesapeake.”

Dr. Fetzer’s educational background further strengthens her qualifications for the Chief Medical Officer role. She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola University Chicago and a medical degree from Loyola University Medical Center’s Stritch School of Medicine. She is pursuing a Master of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Expressing her enthusiasm for her new position, Dr. Fetzer stated, “I am excited to join the executive team at Hospice of the Chesapeake and support the organization’s future growth. My goal is to ensure the delivery of the highest-quality supportive and hospice care to the community.”

For several years, the hospice of the Chesapeake has provided compassionate care to patients and families in Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. As a not-for-profit organization, its mission is to deliver exceptional hospice and palliative care services to the community.

Adding Dr. Marny Fetzer to the executive leadership team at Hospice of the Chesapeake is expected to strengthen the organization’s commitment to providing high-quality care, fostering growth, and shaping the future of hospice and palliative services in Maryland.

