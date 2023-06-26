ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 22, 2023) – In a significant move to protect Maryland’s agricultural industry and preserve its natural beauty, the Maryland Board of Public Works has given the green light to 38 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements. The approval came during their June 21 meeting, marking a crucial step towards permanently preserving 4,097 acres of prime farmland across multiple counties. The total investment for this endeavor surpasses $19 million.

Recognizing the significance of preserving the state’s farmland, Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks emphasized, “Maryland’s beauty and heritage are woven into its 2 million acres of farmland, and preserving this precious land is crucial to sustaining the state’s agriculture industry.” Secretary Atticks expressed his gratitude to the farmers who voluntarily participated in the preservation program by selling preservation easements.

Established in 1977 as part of the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation focuses on acquiring agricultural preservation easements from willing farmers to safeguard prime farmland and woodland. Through this initiative, the foundation ensures the perpetual protection of these valuable resources.

The newly approved easements cover a vast expanse of land, spanning Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Washington, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. By preserving these areas, the state of Maryland aims to fulfill its Chesapeake Bay goal of conserving and preserving over 1 million acres of productive agricultural land by 2030.

For those interested in reviewing the details of the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation easements, a comprehensive breakdown by county is available on their website. This information provides transparency and allows stakeholders to gain insight into the protected areas.

To learn more about the initiative or seek additional information, Michelle Cable, the Executive Director of the Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation, can be reached at (410) 841-5860 or through email at michelle.cable@maryland.gov.

Preserving farmland is of utmost importance to Maryland as it protects the state’s agricultural heritage and contributes to environmental conservation efforts. These easements testify to the state’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and responsible land management.

The approval of these easements represents a significant milestone in Maryland’s ongoing efforts to strike a balance between development and conservation. By investing in preserving prime farmland, the state ensures a future where agriculture can thrive while preserving its natural resources for generations to come.

