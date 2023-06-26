DAHLGREN, Va. – Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced its plans to conduct range testing on June 27-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which may result in loud noise in the communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. To ensure safety, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during the testing period.

As a key provider of warfare systems aimed at protecting the nation and defeating adversaries, NSWCDD maintains a vision of designing, developing, and integrating technologically superior warfare systems for the 21st century.

It is important to note that range schedules are subject to frequent changes. Individuals seeking up-to-date information on range operations and test schedules can call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visit the Potomac River Test Range website.

For any further inquiries or additional information, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office can be contacted at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.

