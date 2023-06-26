AAA Mid-Atlantic has reported that the upcoming summer travel season is projected to be one of the busiest in recent years, with bookings for hotels, car rentals, and activities experiencing a significant increase of nearly 30% compared to 2022. The surge in travel is expected to continue throughout the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and experts anticipate further growth in the numbers.

Ragina C. Ali, the spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Maryland and Washington, D.C., emphasized that not only will the roads be crowded, but airports, trains, and cruise lines are also expected to experience high activity levels. However, for those planning a Great American Road Trip, the cost of travel is expected to remain similar or even lower than last year, largely due to significantly lower gas prices.

While road travelers may enjoy stable costs, air travelers will face higher expenses for airfare. Airline tickets to popular destinations have increased by approximately 40% compared to the same period last year. It is important to note that these projections are based on current trends and are subject to change depending on unforeseen economic, geopolitical, or weather-related disruptions.

The increase in the number of people flying is another notable trend observed for the summer travel season. Despite the higher costs, data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reveals a more than 12% rise in the number of flyers over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Fortunately, travelers can expect fewer disruptions to air travel. Since last summer, many airlines have taken measures to increase staffing and enhance operational efficiency. Consequently, passengers should experience fewer cancellations, delays, and disruptions during their journeys.

The cruise industry is also booming, with AAA cruise bookings indicating a surge in demand and a scarcity of last-minute deals for summer cruises. On the other hand, rental car availability is expected to be greater this year. Rental car companies, including AAA partner Hertz, have replenished their inventories which had drastically decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply is anticipated to meet the peak summer demand with a few exceptions.

International travel is experiencing a sharp increase, as indicated by AAA’s international travel bookings, which were up by a staggering 250% over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. AAA Retail locations are witnessing a significant rise in demand for international travel services, including applications for International Driving Permits (IDPs) and foreign currency exchange.

However, travelers should be aware of continued delays in passport processing. The U.S. Department of State reports that passport processing times are still significantly longer than last summer, with an average processing time of 10-13 weeks, plus at least two additional weeks for mail time. AAA partner RushMyPassport is currently receiving an unprecedented number of applications for expedited passport and visa services.

AAA will unveil its annual Independence holiday travel forecast on Monday, June 26. Ragina C. Ali stated, “Even before we release our projections for travel over the July 4th holiday, there is a treasure trove of data indicating that Americans just can’t wait to get away.”

To assist travelers in saving time and money, AAA offers eight tips for the summer season:

Plan ahead: Planning in advance allows for more time to find the best flights, hotel rates, and rental car deals, including the various discounts and rewards available with AAA Membership.

Ensure vehicle readiness: Prior to embarking on a road trip, it is advisable to have a thorough vehicle check-up. AAA suggests visiting a trusted mechanic at any AAA Approved Auto Repair or AAA Car Care Center. AAA Members can also benefit from AAA Mobile Battery Service, which provides battery assistance at home without requiring them to leave their location.

Seek guidance from a trusted Travel Advisor: Working with a reliable travel advisor can help travelers explore various options, secure the best deals, and act as an advocate in case of any issues, ensuring a seamless travel experience from start to finish.

Take advantage of discounts: Saving money doesn't mean compromising on quality. AAA Membership offers discounts at AAA Preferred Hotels, Hertz rental cars, and Shell gas stations, among other benefits.

Consider travel insurance: Protecting your investment with travel insurance can provide a safety net in case of unexpected events before or during your trip. Policies vary, so discussing options with a travel advisor who can guide you based on your specific needs is recommended.

Track your luggage: Consider using a tracking device to alleviate concerns about lost luggage. By including a tracking device in your luggage, such as the Chipolo Luggage Tracker available at AAA Retail locations or online, you can easily monitor its location and ensure its safe return.

Exchange currency in advance: International travelers are advised to exchange their currency ahead of time. AAA Retail locations offer a wide range of foreign currencies, allowing you to have some cash on hand as soon as you arrive at your destination.

Protect your identity: In addition to safeguarding physical documents like passports, it is crucial to take extra precautions to prevent identity theft while traveling. AAA Members can take advantage of the free ProtectMyID® Identity Theft Protection, which is highly valued among the membership benefits.

As the summer travel season approaches, AAA Mid-Atlantic urges travelers to be proactive and take advantage of these tips to make the most of their trips while saving time and money. By planning ahead, ensuring vehicle readiness, and seeking guidance from trusted advisors, travelers can navigate the anticipated busy travel period with greater ease.

The increasing number of people flying, booming cruise industry, improved rental car availability, and surge in international travel highlight the pent-up demand for travel experiences after a challenging period marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. While passport processing delays persist, AAA and its partners continue to provide services to assist travelers in their journey.

With the summer travel season expected to be one of the busiest in years, it is essential for travelers to stay informed, prepare in advance, and remain flexible in their travel plans. By following the advice of AAA Mid-Atlantic and implementing the suggested tips, travelers can make their summer vacations more enjoyable and stress-free.

