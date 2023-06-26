PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – June 23, 2023 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works has announced that construction will commence on traffic safety improvements at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick, located at the main entrance on MD 231 (Hallowing Point Road), starting on Tuesday, June 27. The construction is anticipated to last for a period of seven days, contingent on favorable weather conditions.

Due to adverse weather conditions, both previous phases of the project are still undergoing construction. As a result, the intersection at Jibsail Drive and MD 231 remains closed to facilitate the completion of the traffic safety enhancements. Visitors to the park are advised to use the Skipjack Road and MD 231 intersection as an alternate route for entering and exiting the park.

The primary objective of these planned improvements is to enhance the safety and efficiency of accessing Hallowing Point Park. The Department of Public Works aims to provide park visitors with a safer and more convenient experience by addressing traffic safety concerns and improving traffic flow. The initial phase of the improvement project, completed in 2020, involved the construction of a second entrance at the rear of Hallowing Point Park. This additional entry point was established to alleviate traffic congestion issues at the main park entrance on MD 231.

Detailed project information and regular updates are on the Calvert County government’s official website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TrafficImprovement.

The Calvert County Department of Public Works encourages citizens to stay informed about the ongoing construction activities and any associated changes to traffic patterns. By accessing the project’s webpage, residents can obtain the latest information regarding its progress and schedule, ensuring they know of any temporary closures or alternate routes.

Citizens must exercise caution while traveling near the construction area and follow any posted signage or detour instructions. Additionally, drivers should be prepared for potential delays during peak hours and consider adjusting their travel plans accordingly.

To minimize inconvenience to park visitors and local residents, the Department of Public Works will make every effort to expedite the construction process and complete the traffic safety improvements within the scheduled timeframe. However, the project’s timeline may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather.

Individuals are encouraged to contact the Calvert County Department of Public Works directly for further inquiries or additional information. The department’s contact details can be found on their official website or by referring to the provided project webpage.

As the construction work progresses, the traffic safety improvements at Hallowing Point Park are expected to significantly enhance the overall experience for park visitors. The Calvert County Department of Public Works remains committed to prioritizing the safety and convenience of citizens and looks forward to the successful completion of this important project.

Like this: Like Loading...