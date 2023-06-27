La Plata, MD – In a bid to expand its services and provide access to library resources around the clock, the Charles County Public Library (CCPL) has announced the launch of its latest initiative – a 24-Hour Library Kiosk. This state-of-the-art kiosk will be unveiled at the Nanjemoy Community Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 6, 2023. The kiosk serves as a satellite location, offering books for checkout and providing free Wi-Fi within a 100-yard radius. With a user-friendly touchscreen interface, patrons can check out items, return materials, place holds at other library branches, and schedule pickups at the kiosk.

Kenneth Wayne Thompson, Executive Director of CCPL, expressed his enthusiasm about the innovative project, stating, “The 24-Hour Library Kiosk is an innovative, customer-focused solution that enables us to provide library services in an area that does not have a CCPL location. Our mission at CCPL is to connect everyone with opportunities to engage, discover, and learn, and with the connectivity challenges that this part of the county faces; this was a unique opportunity to break barriers by providing 24-hour library access.”

The Nanjemoy Community Center, as the site for CCPL’s inaugural 24-Hour Library Kiosk, is thrilled about the benefits it will bring to the local residents. Rachel Gould, Rural Center Coordinator for the Nanjemoy Community Center, emphasized the significance of this new service, stating, “This kiosk will allow for residents of Nanjemoy greater ease of access to the extensive materials CCPL has to offer. The significance of these resources cannot be overstated. We want to thank CCPL and the Charles County Board of Commissioners for their support of this effort and their investment in the Nanjemoy community.”

The realization of the 24-Hour Library Kiosk was made possible partly by funding approved by the Charles County Board of Commissioners. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the Nanjemoy Community Center on July 6, 2023, from 12 PM to 2 PM to commemorate the launch. Dignitaries from the library, Nanjemoy Community Center, and County Government will deliver remarks during the event. Library staff will also be present to demonstrate how to utilize the kiosk effectively.

The library kiosk will operate nonstop, allowing users to access its services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more details about the kiosk and the ribbon-cutting event, interested individuals can visit ccplonline.org/24-hour-kiosk.

This new venture by the Charles County Public Library signifies its commitment to serving the community and expanding access to educational resources. With the introduction of the 24-Hour Library Kiosk, residents of Nanjemoy can look forward to convenient library services and enhanced connectivity in their locality.

