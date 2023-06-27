LANCASTER, Pa. – The Atlantic East Conference has unveiled its prestigious 2022-23 All-Academic Team, recognizing the academic achievements of 1,236 student-athletes from the seven core member institutions and six affiliate member schools. St. Mary’s College of Maryland, one of the affiliate schools, has emerged as a dominant force, securing an impressive 60 student-athletes on this year’s Atlantic East All-Academic Team.

As an affiliate member in field hockey, men’s swimming, and women’s swimming, St. Mary’s College accounts for 59.5 percent of all the All-Academic Team members from the affiliate schools. The Seahawks have truly set the bar high with an outstanding 29 selections.

The Atlantic East release, detailing the complete list of honorees, can be found here.

To secure a spot on the highly esteemed All-Academic Team, student-athletes must exhibit exceptional dedication to their sport and academic pursuits. They must maintain full-time student status and achieve a remarkable 3.20 grade-point average or higher throughout both the Fall and Spring semesters. The comprehensive criteria for selection can be accessed here.

St. Mary’s College truly shone in field hockey, with an impressive 14 of their athletes making it onto the All-Academic Team. The women’s swimming squad also excelled, securing nine spots on this year’s academic squad. The men’s swimming program contributed to the Seahawk’s success with six talented picks.

Among the 14 selections from the field hockey team, eight student-athletes have earned the distinction of being repeat Atlantic East All-Academic Team members. Bryce Carlin ’25 from Baltimore, Md./Friends, Anna Eaton ’24 from Silver Spring, Md./Blake, Jill Hayden ’25 from Abell, Md./Chopticon, Charlotte Horn ’25 from Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern Lehigh, Maggie Howells ’23 from New Freedom, Pa./Susquehannock, Celina Kaufman ’23 from Queenstown, Md./Kent Island, Hayden Kesner ’25 from Catonsville, Md./Catonsville, and Jillian Mazingo ’25 from Queenstown, Md./Queen Anne’s County have demonstrated consistent dedication to both their academic and athletic endeavors.

In women’s swimming, most honorees were also repeat recipients. Jazlyn Benitez ’23 from Silver Spring, Md./Blake, Lilianna Bowman ’24 from Westminster, Md./Winters Mill, Gabby DeCrisci ’25 from Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschool, Anna Kidd ’24 from Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales, Rileigh Krell ’22 from Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point, and Julia Milner ’24 from Middletown, Md./Middletown have showcased their unwavering commitment to excellence.

On the men’s side, Anri Cifuentes Robinson ’23 from Easton, Md./Easton, Jack Kennedy ’23 from Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area, and Luke Schwenk ’25 from Annapolis, Md./Broadneck have earned their well-deserved spots as repeat members of the All-Academic Team.

It is worth highlighting that Holland, Kaufman, Mazingo, and Milner from St. Mary’s College have achieved an extraordinary feat by maintaining a perfect 4.0-grade point average throughout the entire 2022-23 academic year. Their exceptional academic performance sets them apart as outstanding student-athletes.

The Atlantic East Conference takes great pride in recognizing student-athletes who excel both on the field and in the classroom. This emphasis on academic achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work displayed by these individuals who successfully balance the demands of their sport and their studies.

St. Mary’s College has established itself as a powerhouse within the Atlantic East Conference, showcasing its commitment to fostering athletic and academic excellence. The remarkable performance of their student-athletes on the All-Academic Team reflects the college’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded individuals.

The Atlantic East All-Academic Team serves as a platform to honor those who exemplify the ideal student-athlete, embodying the values of commitment, discipline, and intellectual growth. These individuals serve as role models within their respective sports and inspire others to strive for greatness both in and out of the classroom.

As the Atlantic East Conference celebrates the achievements of the 2022-23 All-Academic Team, it is evident that the pursuit of excellence is a shared goal among member institutions and affiliate schools. The conference recognizes the importance of supporting student-athletes in their pursuit of academic success, ensuring they have the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive.

The recognition bestowed upon these student-athletes is a testament to their unwavering dedication and the support they receive from their respective institutions. It serves as a reminder of the positive impact that sports can have on the holistic development of individuals, fostering discipline, teamwork, and time management skills that extend far beyond the playing field.

The Atlantic East Conference and its member institutions congratulate all the student-athletes who have been named to the 2022-23 All-Academic Team. Their accomplishments are a source of inspiration and pride, and they serve as shining examples of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and a commitment to excellence.

As these student-athletes continue to pursue their athletic and academic goals, they will undoubtedly leave a lasting legacy within their respective sports and contribute to the broader community. The Atlantic East Conference looks forward to witnessing their future accomplishments and applauds their remarkable achievements on the All-Academic Team.

For more information and a comprehensive 2022-23 All-Academic Team members list, please visit the Atlantic East Conference’s official website here.

