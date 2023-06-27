LATHAM, N.Y. – The United East Conference revealed its prestigious 2022-23 Scholar-Athlete list on Monday morning, recognizing the outstanding academic achievements of 736 student-athletes from nine full-member institutions and five associate members. St. Mary’s College of Maryland emerged as a standout institution with an impressive count of 98 student-athletes on the United East Scholar-Athlete list.

The United East Conference, known for its commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics, takes pride in the geographic diversity displayed by its member institutions. This year’s Scholar-Athletes hail from 30 states and represent ten countries, illustrating the league’s broad reach and influence.

To be selected for this prestigious honor, student-athletes must have competed in a conference-sponsored sport and maintained a combined grade point average of 3.4 or higher throughout the fall and spring semesters. These individuals must have also upheld a commendable standing within their respective teams.

Among the impressive group of scholar-athletes, St. Mary’s College stood out, with thirteen achieving a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2022-23 academic year.

St. Mary’s College also demonstrated its strength in various athletic programs, with several teams significantly impacting the United East Scholar-Athlete list. Leading the way for the Seahawks was the women’s soccer team, boasting an impressive 16 selections. Not far behind, the men’s soccer team earned 15 spots, while the men’s lacrosse team showcased a dozen of its members. The cross-country programs also contributed to the college’s success, with a total of 11 selections from the men’s and women’s teams. Ranking by Total Number of Student-Athletes with at least a 3.4 GPA

*Denotes associate members Lancaster Bible College 115 Penn State Harrisburg 102 Penn College 100 St. Mary’s College 98 Penn State Abington 80 Penn State Berks 74 Wells College 57 Gallaudet University 42 SUNY Morrisville 36 *La Roche (MLAX and WLAX) 11 *Mount Aloysius (WLAX) 8 *Hilbert (MLAX) 5 *Rutgers-Camden (MGOLF) 4 *Wilson (MGOLF) 4 Total 736

United East Scholar-Athletes at St. Mary’s College Through the Years 2021-22 – 104 (2nd) 2022-23 – 98 (4th)

While St. Mary’s College achieved remarkable success, Lancaster Bible College claimed the highest number of scholar-athletes, with an impressive total of 115 individuals. Penn State Harrisburg closely followed with 102 selections, and Penn College secured 100 spots on the list. St. Mary’s College secured a commendable fourth place with its 98 scholar-athletes, and Penn State Abington rounded out the top five with 80 selections. For a comprehensive breakdown of scholar-athlete totals by institution, please refer to the link provided below.

The United East Conference and its member institutions continue to foster a culture that values both academic excellence and athletic achievement. By recognizing these student-athletes’ hard work and dedication, the conference highlights the importance of balancing rigorous academics and competitive sports.

The remarkable achievements of the 736 scholar-athletes honored this year serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to their studies and respective sports. As they continue to make strides in their academic and athletic endeavors, they serve as role models for aspiring student-athletes nationwide.

Click here to view the complete United East release and access the scholar-athlete totals by institution. The United East Conference’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating scholar-athletes accomplishments remains unwavering, as it provides a platform for exceptional individuals to showcase their talents both on and off the field.

