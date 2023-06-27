LEONARDTOWN, MD (June 27, 2023) – The aftermath of a traumatic event can leave a lasting impact on a community, affecting both children and adults who may experience fear, anxiety, and stress. The recent house fire in Leonardtown early this morning has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, leaving residents needing support and resources to help them process the incident.

The incident has affected not only those directly involved, including the victims, witnesses, and responders but also others who may not have been directly affected by the fire. In response, the community has come together to provide various avenues of assistance and support for those in need.

Local authorities have identified several resources available to community members as they navigate the aftermath of this traumatic event. For comprehensive information on crisis support and mental health services, individuals can visit smchd.org/crisis. The website offers a range of resources, including tips on talking to children, self-care, and other valuable information to aid in the healing process.

For immediate crisis assistance, the St. Mary’s County Health Hub has set up walk-in services at their location on 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. These services are available Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Trained professionals will be on hand to offer guidance and support to individuals needing immediate assistance.

In addition to the walk-in services, a community Warmline has been established to provide round-the-clock support. Individuals can reach out to the Warmline at 410-768-5522 at any time, day or night, to access a compassionate ear and receive guidance during this challenging period.

Recognizing the importance of mental health crisis intervention, local authorities urge anyone facing a mental health crisis to call or text 9-8-8. This dedicated helpline is designed to provide immediate assistance to those in need, ensuring that no one faces a crisis alone.

Community members have expressed their solidarity and support for those affected by the house fire. As news of the incident spread, neighbors, friends, and even strangers rallied together to provide aid and comfort to the affected families. Numerous local organizations and volunteers have offered their assistance, emphasizing the power of the community in times of crisis.

The road to recovery may be long and arduous for those impacted by the Leonardtown house fire. Still, with the support and resources available, the community is determined to heal and rebuild. By providing access to crisis support, mental health services, and a compassionate network of individuals, the residents of Leonardtown are standing united, ready to assist their neighbors through this challenging time.

For more information and updates on the ongoing support efforts, please visit smchd.org/crisis and stay connected with local community resources. Together, the community can emerge stronger from this tragedy, ensuring that no one feels alone in their journey toward healing and recovery.

Note: The information provided in this article was obtained from official sources. The journalist encourages readers to verify and seek further information from trusted sources.

