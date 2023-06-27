La Plata, MD – The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) Stroke Center has recently been re-designated for a five-year period by the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMSS). The re-designation recognizes the Stroke Center’s unwavering commitment to treating complex stroke patients and its extensive community education program.

“We are honored that our Stroke Center has received re-designation from MIEMSS,” expressed Noel Cervino, President and CEO of UM CRMC. “This achievement underscores our promise to provide proper and compassionate care to stroke patients in Charles County and beyond.”

From left, UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s Joe Stine, Tamika Sanders, Melissa Zalesak and Shellee Stine accept the ‘Stroke Smart La Plata’ proclamation Tuesday from La Plata Mayor Jeannine James. Council member Evalyne Bryant-Ward looks on.

MIEMSS thoroughly assessed the Stroke Center and highlighted several commendable aspects of its operations. Notably, UM CRMC was praised for appointing a stroke team coordinator to enhance the quality of care. The institute also commended the Stroke Center for its strong collaboration with the Maryland EMS system.

“The Stroke Center has made remarkable progress in further improving an already robust stroke program,” remarked Shellee Stine, Stroke Team and Clinical Programs Coordinator at UM CRMC. “By working closely with EMS, we have enhanced stroke patient outcomes and experiences.”

The community stroke education program implemented by UM CRMC was also acknowledged as an impressive initiative by MIEMSS. Furthermore, the institute recognized the Stroke Center’s establishment of a stroke multidisciplinary quality improvement team and the frequency of quality improvement meetings conducted with stroke leaders from the University of Maryland Medical System.

“We are elated that MIEMSS acknowledges the hard work and dedication we have invested in making our Stroke Center the best it can be,” stated Dr. Stephen Smith, Chief Medical Officer of the hospital.

The Stroke Center’s commitment to community engagement was evident last year when Joe Stine, Tamika Sanders, Melissa Zalesak, and Shellee Stine from UM CRMC accepted the “Stroke Smart La Plata” proclamation from Mayor Jeannine James of La Plata. This proclamation was awarded as part of the robust community stroke education program that Stroke Team leader Shellee Stine spearheaded.

The re-designation from MIEMSS serves as a testament to UM CRMC’s ongoing efforts to provide top-notch stroke care and educate the community about stroke prevention and treatment. With the Stroke Center’s commitment to continuous improvement and its strong partnerships, patients in Charles County and the surrounding areas can have confidence in their high-quality care.

