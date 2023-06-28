Edgewater, June 24, 2023 – An alarming incident of armed carjacking occurred on the evening of June 24th in the 300 block of Hamlet Circle, Edgewater. The victim, an elderly woman, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of her residence when a group of individuals approached her. According to police reports, the suspects, consisting of three black males and one black female, arrived in a white sedan and began banging on the victim’s windows.

In a harrowing turn of events, one of the male suspects brandished a black handgun and pointed it directly at the victim. Fearing for her safety, the victim hastily exited the vehicle while the female suspect swiftly seized the opportunity to snatch the victim’s purse. In a display of callousness, the suspects forcibly pushed the victim to the ground before escaping in her vehicle, heading towards Mitchells Chance Road. The white sedan used by the assailants also fled the scene simultaneously.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident and was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Authorities later discovered the victim’s vehicle unoccupied in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Beards Point Road shortly after the carjacking occurred.

Law enforcement officials from the Southern District have taken charge of the investigation, with detectives actively pursuing leads to apprehend the culprits responsible for this heinous act. They urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses information relevant to the case to come forward. The police can be reached at 410-222-1960 or through the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Based on the victim’s description and the information gathered at the scene, the authorities have provided descriptions of the suspects involved in the armed carjacking:

Black male with a thin build and armed with a black handgun. Black male. Black male. Black female, wearing a gray sweater.

