Effective July 1, 2023, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, in collaboration with blue crab advisory groups, has announced the commercial male hard crab catch limits for the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries for the period of July through December 2023. These limits encompass the catch of all male market categories combined, including number ones, number twos, and mixed/culls.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has implemented bushel limits for the commercial catch to maintain sustainable crab populations. The limits will vary based on the license type, container type, and time period. The restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2023, and will be in place until December 15, 2023.

The following table outlines the daily male hard crab catch limits according to license type and container: Daily Male Hard Crab Catch Limits by License Type and Container from July 1, 2023 – December 15, 2023 Date Container LCC TFL or CB3 TFL with CB6 or CB3 withCB6 TFL with CB9 or CB3 withCB9 July 1 – July 31 No Limit on Male Hard Crabs August 1 – August 31 Bushel 4 8 12 15 Lug 2 5 8 10 September 1 – September 4 No Limit on Male Hard Crabs September 5 – October 4 Bushel 4 8 12 15 Lug 2 5 8 10 October 5 – November 30 No Limit on Male Hard Crabs December 1 – December 15 No Male Hard Crab Harvest Allowed The above acronyms stand for LCC – Limited Crab Harvester License 50 pots; CB3 – Crab Harvester License 300 pots; CB6 – 600 pot authorization; CB9 – 900 pot authorization; and TFL – Unlimited Tidal Fish License A lug is defined as a rectangular-shaped container that does not exceed the following inside dimensions: 22-7/8 inches length across the top; 14-7/8 inches width across the top; 21 inches length across the bottom; 13 inches width across the bottom; and 12-3/8 inches height.

To maintain accurate reporting and compliance, the catch of male hard crabs must be stored entirely in either bushels or lugs. Mixing containers on a vessel is strictly prohibited.

The male hard crab bushel limits have been established based on the findings of the winter crab dredge survey conducted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. The decision also considered valuable input from advisory groups and stakeholders.

Crew limits are currently in effect as outlined in the Annotated Code of Maryland, Natural Resources Article, §4-814. Licensees who do not have crew members on board are subject to the TFL or CB3 bushel limits.

This notice specifically applies to the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries, including the Maryland tributaries of the Potomac River.

Commercial crabbers who harvest male blue crabs in the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries are directly affected by this notice. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is authorized to enforce these regulations under the Code of Maryland Regulations 08.02.03.14G.

For more information on the commercial male hard crab catch limits and related regulations, crabbers should refer to the Code of Maryland Regulations 08.02.03.14G and consult with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

