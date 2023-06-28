The Maryland State Board of Education announced today that the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) has significantly strengthened its staffing infrastructure, resulting in the lowest vacancy rate in a decade. As of July 1, 2023, MSDE will have only 96 job vacancies. This accomplishment reflects the tireless efforts of State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury and his administration to attract top-tier talent while also providing growth opportunities for current employees throughout the department.

“We are in the middle of a historic transformation in Maryland’s education system, and MSDE is raising the bar on performance,” stated State Board President Clarence C. Crawford. “These numbers are a testament to the commitment of the Superintendent and the entire Department in cultivating a dedicated team of professionals. Our employees are our greatest asset, and through their work, we are forging a transformative path forward, ensuring every Maryland student has access to an excellent and equitable education.”

When Superintendent Choudhury assumed office in July 2021, he inherited 188 vacancies within the Department. Following the lifting the hiring freeze in winter 2021, the number of vacancies surged to a peak of 258 (see table below). Despite the monumental task of filling these positions, coupled with a decade of position reductions leading up to the current administration and implementing a new $3.8 billion education reform initiative, the Department has remained steadfast in its efforts to attract and retain high-quality talent. The vacancy rate has been reduced by over 50%, and the turnover rate has significantly dropped from 22.8% in July 2021 to 14.7% as of May 2023 – a reduction of over 35%.

Job Vacancies at the Maryland State Department of Education

DATE VACANCIES 2013 119 2014 145 2015 128 2016 148 2017 157 2018 163 2019 133 2020 146 2021 188 STATE HIRING FREEZE LIFTED 2022 258 2023 96 *Each date is reflective of July 1 of the given year.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Maryland’s education system. Transformative change on this scale demands a dedicated and high-quality team of individuals committed to the Department’s mission and vision,” emphasized State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “To say ‘it takes a village’ is an understatement. We have reached a milestone with Department vacancies and our staff retention efforts, but we will not stop there. Our employees are the spark that makes this organization better every day. MSDE is growing, on the move, and leading the charge to bring world-class education to every Maryland child.”

Superintendent Choudhury has successfully advocated for several incentives to recognize the importance of MSDE employees’ work. These initiatives motivate and retain current staff and assist in recruiting and retaining talented individuals. The incentives include promoting over 35 regular employees to higher-level positions, reclassifying 47% of employees in the Division of Rehabilitation Services (DORS) to higher-grade positions, and ensuring that more than 40% of staff receive significant pay increases beyond statewide raises. Notably, employees in lower grades in DORS and the Office of Child Care within the Division of Early Childhood, who are among the lowest paid but have statewide impact and direct public interface, have benefited from these efforts. Consequently, the Department has experienced nearly zero vacancies in childcare licensing specialists and vocational rehabilitation specialists.

The success of Maryland’s children has remained paramount throughout the process of rebuilding and restoring MSDE’s infrastructure and operational capacity. Incoming and promoted staff members at all levels of MSDE, particularly in middle and upper management, now better reflect the communities the Department serves. This inclusivity is crucial to ensuring equitable representation among the leaders who will develop and implement flagship programs, initiatives, and strategies that will shape the future of education in Maryland.

Under the continued leadership of Superintendent Choudhury, MSDE will continue to make groundbreaking strides in advancing state education through collaborative efforts across the Department. The ongoing trend of rapid growth will be sustained through urgent and rigorous recruitment efforts and the implementation of meaningful staff retention incentives and strategies. As MSDE and the Maryland State Board of Education press forward with the implementation of the once-in-a-generation Strategic Plan and Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, it is the perseverance, dedication, and hard work of the professionals at the Department that serve as the engine behind this transformation.

