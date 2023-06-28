Governor Wes Moore announced today that the state of Maryland will allocate over $267 million in federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for every resident. The funding, provided through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to bridge the remaining gaps in internet service across the state and promote digital equity initiatives.

Addressing the significance of this investment, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of connectivity for all Marylanders. He stated, “This funding is critical to connecting every Marylander and to ensuring that all residents have access to the Internet so they can receive important information and participate in the economy. We are grateful to our federal partners and for the leadership that the Biden Administration and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration are showing to close the digital divide.”

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Office of Statewide Broadband will oversee the deployment of the funding through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. In preparation, the Office of Statewide Broadband engaged with Marylanders and local jurisdictions through four webinars and four outreach conferences in the spring, seeking input on the plan’s development.

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day they emphasized the role of high-speed internet in economic outcomes and equitable development. Secretary Day stated, “Every Marylander should have access to high-speed Internet, which plays a pivotal role in shaping economic outcomes and is to equitable development today what water and sewer systems have been for the past 150 years. The Office of Statewide Broadband is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and addressing disparities for residents across the state.”

President Joseph R. Biden also played a role in the funding announcement, as it is part of his administration’s Internet for All initiative. The funding allocation to each state is determined by a formula considering the number of households and businesses lacking broadband access. Since its establishment, the Office of Statewide Broadband has already invested over $300 million in broadband infrastructure and equity programs. These investments have successfully provided high-speed internet access to an estimated 52,000 previously unserved homes and businesses throughout Maryland.

In 2022, the Office of Statewide Broadband secured federal planning grants for the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment and Digital Equity Act programs. These grants have facilitated the development of a framework for deploying the funding to unserved and underserved broadband regions across the state. Additionally, they have provided resources to enhance access to technology and education.

For more information about the Office of Statewide Broadband, interested individuals can visit their website at: https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Broadband/.

With this substantial investment, Maryland is taking a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all residents have equal access to the opportunities and resources available through high-speed internet. The impact of this initiative is expected to be far-reaching, benefiting communities, businesses, and individuals across the state and fostering a more inclusive and digitally connected Maryland.

Like this: Like Loading...