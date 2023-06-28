Summer is here, and fishing enthusiasts flock to the Chesapeake Bay region, lured by the promise of bountiful catches. Anglers enjoy a diverse range of fish, with spot, trout, rockfish, perch, and the vanguard of cobia making their presence known. The fishing scene is heating up as temperatures rise, offering a thrilling adventure for those eager to cast their lines.

The spotlight shines on cobia as one lucky angler reeled in a whopping 55-pound specimen just below the Target Ship last Sunday. The impressive catch was made using a live eel as bait in a chum line. Currently, cobia can primarily be found lingering below Windmill Point, awaiting the bay’s temperature to reach a cozy 72 degrees Fahrenheit. Anglers anticipate that the current heatwave will entice them to venture closer to the surface in greater numbers. Though relatively few have been caught in the area so far, the prospect of encountering more of these prized fish is undoubtedly exciting.

While Cobia steals the show, the real sensation is the ongoing spot run. These delectable Norfolk Spot have taken the bay, rivers, and creeks by storm, voraciously attacking anything edible in sight. Anglers have successfully used various baits such as bloodworms, Fishbites, lug worms, squid, shrimp, nightcrawlers, and bits of razor clam. The sheer abundance of spot is almost overwhelming, with these feisty fish often nibbling away at bait intended for white perch. Although small, they are growing at an impressive rate, promising a rewarding experience for those who land them. Keeper rockfish from Mill Creek caught on paddle tail jig on Monday. As usual, Eric Packard is catching plenty of largemouth bass. This one from farm pond near Benedict, Md. Fish gobbled a Whacky worm rig. Steve Helmrick with four trout and a 24 inch rockfish caught Tuesday 6- 27- 24 at a creek mouth near Smith Point in the Potomac. They are coming!

On the other hand, Rockfish seem to be playing a game of hide and seek. A well-executed strategy involving casting bucktails, jigs with plastics, swimming plugs, and other techniques around structures in creeks and rivers during running tides has yielded fruitful catches. Trollers navigating the waters near the 301 Bridge in the Potomac area also report reasonable success rates. While the elusive nature of rockfish may pose a challenge for anglers, the thrill of the chase and the ultimate reward of a satisfying catch make the pursuit all the more exhilarating.

Meanwhile, a remarkable speckled sea trout run is underway, captivating lure casters who are reaping daily rewards in the mouth of the Potomac. The trout are accompanied by a mix of bluefish and rockfish, providing a delightful variety for anglers. The Cedar Point rock pile and the rip are favored hotspots for trout and rockfish alike, where small bluefish can be spotted schooling together. Potomac River blue catfish. Rockfish too! Spot !!!!! Cast lure at Point Lookout in mouth of Potomac Tuesday, June 27. They love yellow!

White perch fishing is currently at its prime, mainly when the tides are in motion, attracting both bottom fishermen and Beetle Spin casters. This period offers an ideal opportunity to indulge in the pursuit of these prized fish.

The Potomac and Patuxent rivers teem with catfish for those seeking an arm-wrestling challenge. Anglers armed with fresh alewife as bait can expect rewarding encounters with these strong and elusive fighters.

Crab enthusiasts are in for a treat, as the season is at its peak. They use fresh alewife or razor clams as bait promising to attract these delectable crustaceans from miles around, ensuring a sumptuous feast for those fortunate enough to drop their pots.

Last but not least, largemouth bass are putting on a show of their own, displaying exceptional activity levels that will excite bass fishing enthusiasts.

With such an enticing array of fishing opportunities, it’s no wonder that anglers eagerly embrace the call of the waters. The arrival of summer has brought a surge of excitement among fishing enthusiasts as they embark on thrilling fishing adventures in the Chesapeake Bay region. The bounty of catches, including spot, cobia, rockfish, trout, perch, and more, has created a buzz among anglers, each eager to test their skills and land their prized trophies.

LET’S GO FISHING!

Ken Lamb of St. Mary’s Tacklebox provided information for the Fishing Report.

