Flag Status Alert: United States Flag and Maryland Flag are at Half-Staff – This is to advise that Governor Wes Moore ordered the United States Flag and Maryland Flag lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset on the day of interment (not yet known).

This action is in honor of Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach of the Naval District Washington Fire Department at NAS Patuxent River, who died in the line of duty yesterday, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, while fighting a fire in St. Mary’s County.

