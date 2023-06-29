On June 24, Ziggy Marley, an eight-time Grammy award-winning reggae musician, took the stage. The eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley, Ziggy has developed his style of music by infusing reggae with funk, blues, rock, and other elements.

Joe Samba, an emerging artist known for his harmonious fusion of rock ‘n’ roll spirit and reggae soul, captivated audiences of all generations and musical preferences. With chart-topping hits and a dynamic vocal range, Joe Samba graced the stage as the opening act for Ziggy Marley on Saturday, June 24, at 7 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...