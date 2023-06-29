WALDORF (June 28, Wednesday) – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have added another talented arm to their bullpen, welcoming 26-year-old right-hander Cole Aker into their ranks. Aker, hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, brings a wealth of experience and skills to the team as they strive to strengthen their pitching rotation.

Aker’s baseball journey began at the prestigious University of North Carolina, where he showcased his talents on the mound. He later transferred to the University of Tampa, where he continued to refine his skills. Aker’s impressive performance caught the attention of scouts, leading to his selection by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 18th round of the draft.

Progressing through the ranks of the Cardinals organization, Aker reached High-A before embarking on a new chapter of his career. In 2022, he joined the High Point Rockers before ultimately finding a place with the Barnstormers. Aker has participated in 13 games this season with the Barnstormers, amassing a 0-1 record and an ERA of 7.47.

The Blue Crabs were eager to reinforce their pitching staff and saw potential in Aker’s abilities. As part of the trade deal, the Barnstormers acquired a player-to-be-named-later from the Blue Crabs, solidifying the transaction

Last night, the Blue Crabs were set to face the Ducks at 6:35 PM in what promised to be an exciting game. The team is in third place but remains optimistic about their chances of making up ground in the standings. Fans are encouraged to tune into FloSports to cheer on the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs as they take on their opponents.

The Blue Crabs have recognized the significance of a strong pitching rotation in recent years. Aker’s addition to the bullpen is yet another step towards fortifying their roster and enhancing their chances of success. With his experience and talent, Aker is expected to contribute effectively to the team’s pitching efforts and help propel them toward victory.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have always prioritized strategic acquisitions to ensure they remain competitive in the Atlantic League. By acquiring Cole Aker, a talented and promising right-hander, they have further bolstered their bullpen and demonstrated their commitment to assembling a winning team.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Aker and the Blue Crabs’ pitching staff as they aim to deliver strong performances and secure crucial victories. Fans and analysts alike eagerly anticipate witnessing Aker’s impact on the team and how his skills will contribute to their overall success.

With the addition of Cole Aker, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have reinforced their pitching staff and positioned themselves for a formidable push in the Atlantic League. As the team takes on the Ducks tonight, fans can expect an intense and competitive matchup, with Aker ready to make his mark on the game.

