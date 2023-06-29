A hit-and-run incident earlier this month in Maryland has taken a tragic turn as the victim succumbs to his injuries, prompting a further investigation by the local Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit. The motorcyclist, identified as 30-year-old Michael Robinson Jr. of Hyattsville, was critically injured in the incident and later passed away in the hospital.

On the evening of June 13, 2023, officers responded to the scene of a collision on the 9000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton at around 5:15 p.m. According to the preliminary investigation, an unidentified motorist driving a Ford Crown Victoria reportedly crossed the double yellow line on Woodyard Road, striking Robinson on his motorcycle then. The driver subsequently hit another vehicle before making a hasty and illegal departure from the scene.

Robinson was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Authorities were informed of his unfortunate passing on June 27, 2023, two weeks after the incident occurred.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the authorities have released a photograph of the alleged hit-and-run driver and the involved Ford Crown Victoria. The car bears a distinct and easily recognizable feature: the phrase “AIN’T SCARED” emblazoned across the upper portion of the windshield in white letters.

In a call for public cooperation, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit has requested anyone with any potential information related to the case to come forward and assist in their investigation. The unit can be contacted directly at 301-731-4422, and callers are assured that their information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality.

Those who prefer to share their information anonymously may reach out to Crime Solvers at their toll-free number, 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online via the Crime Solvers website at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Alternatively, tipsters can use the “P3 Tips” mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play. To expedite the process, refer to case number 23-0034829 when providing any information.

