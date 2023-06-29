Accokeek, Prince George’s County – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has initiated an investigation into the death of 35-year-old Reginald Harris, a resident of Clinton. Harris was discovered lifeless on June 27, 2023, at approximately 7:55 pm, outside a residence in the 500 block of Farmington Road W. Authorities were alerted to the scene following a distress call.

Preliminary findings suggest that Harris had sustained traumatic injuries, though his death’s exact cause and manner will be confirmed pending an autopsy.

Prince George’s County Police Department urges individuals who possess any information related to this case to come forward and aid their ongoing investigation. Those who wish to share information with a Homicide Unit detective can contact them at 301-516-2512. To incentivize cooperation, a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for any tips that lead to an arrest and indictment concerning Harris’s death.

Additionally, individuals who prefer to remain anonymous but possess vital information are encouraged to contact Crime Solvers. Crime Solvers can be contacted through the following channels: calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), visiting the official website at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or utilizing the “P3 Tips” mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play by searching for “P3 Tips.” Referring to case number 23-0037684 is essential when providing any details.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is committed to resolving this case and bringing justice to the victim and his family. They are urging the public to assist them in uncovering any relevant information that could shed light on the circumstances leading to Harris’s death.

Like this: Like Loading...