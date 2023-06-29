Calvert County, MD – The Optimist Club of Calvert, a renowned organization dedicated to promoting youth development and academic achievement, proudly revealed the recipients of its esteemed scholarships for the year 2023. Isabella Rosasco, a recent graduate of Huntingtown High School, emerged as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Les Knapp Scholarship, valued at $8,000. Joining her in this remarkable achievement are Nathan Coston and Michaela Graham, also recent graduates of Huntingtown High School, who were awarded the 2023 Jim King Scholarship and the 2023 Career/Vocational/Technical Scholarship, respectively. Pictured (l-r): Nathan Coston, Michaela Graham, Isabella Rosasco, and Scholarship Committee Chair Betty Knapp. Credit: Optimist Club of Calvert

The 2023 Les Knapp Scholarship, recognized for its significant monetary value, has been bestowed upon Isabella Rosasco, an exceptional student with exemplary academic performance and remarkable potential. Isabella’s dedication and passion for knowledge have earned her this well-deserved recognition. With her sights set on a future in Political Science, Isabella Rosasco will commence her higher education journey at George Washington University this fall. The Optimist Club of Calvert is proud to support Isabella’s aspirations and invest in her bright future.

Nathan Coston, another remarkable individual from Huntingtown High School, has been awarded the 2023 Jim King Scholarship. Valued at $6,000, this scholarship aims to recognize students with a remarkable talent in creative writing. Nathan’s exceptional writing skills and creative abilities have earned him this esteemed recognition. He will embark on his academic journey at George Mason University, where he will major in Creative Writing. The Optimist Club of Calvert commends Nathan Coston for his outstanding achievements and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

The 2023 Career/Vocational/Technical Scholarship, valued at $3,000, has been presented to Michaela Graham, an accomplished student passionate about vocational education. Michaela’s dedication and commitment to her chosen field have made her the perfect scholarship recipient. With aspirations of pursuing a career in Respiratory Care, Michaela will attend Alleghany College of Maryland to earn an Associate’s Degree. The Optimist Club of Calvert congratulates Michaela Graham and wishes her the best of luck in her future endeavors.

The Optimist Club of Calvert takes great pride in supporting and recognizing exceptional students like Isabella, Nathan, and Michaela. These scholarships serve as a testament to their hard work and dedication and provide a significant financial boost to help them achieve their academic and career goals.

Scholarship recipients were selected through a rigorous and competitive process that evaluated their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, leadership skills, and future aspirations. The Optimist Club of Calvert firmly believes in the power of education and is dedicated to empowering the youth of Calvert County to reach their full potential.

The Optimist Club of Calvert’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and personal growth in the community is exemplified through these scholarships. By investing in the education of exceptional students, the club continues to make a profound impact on the lives of young individuals, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future.

Congratulations to Isabella Rosasco, Nathan Coston, and Michaela Graham on their outstanding achievements. Their accomplishments are a testament to their unwavering determination and the support they have received from their families, teachers, and mentors. As they embark on their respective educational journeys, the Optimist Club of Calvert wishes them every success and looks forward to witnessing their continued growth and accomplishments.

