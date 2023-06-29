LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) announced the 2023 USILA Division III All-Academic Team Award recipients on Monday, June 26. Additionally, on Wednesday afternoon, June 28, the association revealed the 2023 USILA Division III Scholar All-Americans.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team emerged as the sole United East Conference program recognized as a USILA All-Academic Team. Moreover, Cal Wilcox ’23 from Fallston, Md./Fallston, received the prestigious distinction of being named a USILA Scholar All-American.

The USILA All-Academic Team Award is bestowed upon programs that maintain a team grade-point average of 3.0 or higher during the academic year. St. Mary’s College achieved a commendable 3.195 team grade point average for the 2022-23 academic year. Notably, this marks the second consecutive season that the Seahawks have received the USILA Division III All-Academic Team Award.

Wilcox’s remarkable achievement as a USILA Scholar All-American places him among the elite few in Seahawk history. He becomes the 14th Seahawk to earn Scholar All-America honors and the first since current Assistant Coach Tommy Rinder ’21 in 2021. Standing at 5’11” and serving as the team captain, Wilcox maintained an outstanding 3.950 GPA during his senior year while pursuing a major in economics and a minor in business. He culminated as a two-time United East Scholar-Athlete and secured positions on the Capital Athletic Conference (2020) and Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (2021) All-Academic Teams.

Wilcox’s dedication to academic excellence extended beyond the lacrosse field. He was a distinguished member of Omicron Delta Epsilon, the international honor society for economics, and Chi Alpha Sigma, the national collegiate student-athlete honor society. Additionally, he consistently earned a place on the Dean’s List every semester.

While excelling in the classroom, Wilcox also showcased exceptional skills on the lacrosse field. He enjoyed the best season of his career, ranking fourth on the team with 25 goals and contributing 14 ground balls and six assists. These accomplishments led to his inclusion on the All-United East First Team.

St. Mary’s College concluded its historic 50th campaign on a high note. The team clinched both the United East regular-season and tournament championship titles, securing the program’s first NCAA Division III Men’s Lacrosse Championship Tournament victory. Furthermore, they set a new record for most wins in a single season, finishing 2023 with an impressive 15-6 overall record, including a flawless 5-0 league mark.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team and Cal Wilcox have demonstrated their commitment to excellence in both academics and athletics. Their remarkable achievements testify to their dedication and hard work, bringing pride and recognition to their institution.

