LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their regular business meeting on Tuesday with a somber moment of silence to honor the brave firefighter, Brice Trossbach, who tragically lost his life while battling a structure fire in Leonardtown. The meeting proceeded with an invocation and the pledge recitation, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

In recognition of her dedicated service, the Commissioners presented a commendation to June Robrecht on the occasion of her retirement from St. Mary’s County Government.

During the meeting, an essential amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan was approved, addressing crucial aspects of retirement benefits for the county’s law enforcement personnel.

Under the County Administrator’s purview, the Commissioners took several significant actions. First, they approved a budget amendment for the Department of Aging & Human Services to realign funds for the Jane Hale Sypher Scholarship Fund. This initiative aims to support deserving individuals in pursuing educational opportunities.

In another move to support public safety, the Department of Finance’s request for a loan to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department from the Fire & Rescue Revolving Loan Fund was also approved. This financial assistance will aid the fire department in meeting its operational needs and ensuring the community’s safety.

The Commissioners focused on law enforcement matters as they approved the Sheriff’s Office Day Reporting Grant MOA between the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Detention and Rehabilitation Center. A grant-funded position was also approved, further enhancing the county’s efforts to ensure public safety.

Continuing with their commitment to fostering economic growth and development, the Commissioners approved the Department of Economic Development’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Visit St. Mary’s MD. This collaboration seeks to promote tourism and attract visitors to the county, bolstering the local economy.

The Commissioners also approved an MOU with the College of Southern Maryland for Small Business Development Center Services, recognizing the importance of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in the region. Additionally, the approval of the Military Installation Resilience grant underscores the county’s dedication to strengthening its military infrastructure and resilience.

In an effort to preserve and protect the county’s agricultural heritage, the Commissioners entered into an MOU with the Low Impact Development Center. They approved the St. Mary’s County Agriculture Land Preservation Advisory Board’s rankings of properties for consideration by the Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation. These measures reflect the county’s commitment to sustainable agriculture and land conservation.

Addressing infrastructure needs, the Department of Public Works & Transportation secured an option contract with DH Lexington Park, Inc. to purchase simple property and easements. This contract will facilitate future development and improvement of transportation networks in the county. Furthermore, the department’s application to the Maryland Energy Administration under their Solar Technical Assistance Program was approved, demonstrating the county’s commitment to renewable energy initiatives.

The meeting concluded with approvals related to recreational facilities and public spaces. The Commissioners sanctioned a lease agreement modification between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the United States Navy for John G. Lancaster Park, ensuring continued access and enjoyment of the park for residents and visitors. The Program Open Space Development and Capital Renewal Application and Project Agreement also received approval, securing additional funding for the Lancaster Park Playground replacement project.

It is important to note that the Commissioners will not convene on Tuesday, July 4 next week. The next regular CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 9 a.m. The public can access CSMC decisions and related documents on the county government website through BoardDocs. Those interested can also watch CSMC meetings live on SMCG Channel 95 on Tuesday mornings or catch a replay on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Furthermore, for convenience, the meetings are available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The St. Mary’s County Commissioners remain dedicated to serving the community and addressing a wide range of issues. From honoring fallen heroes to making decisions that impact public safety, economic development, and infrastructure, the Commissioners continue to prioritize the well-being and progress of the county and its residents.

The memory of Firefighter Brice Trossbach will forever be honored, and his sacrifice serves as a reminder of the selfless service and bravery exhibited by first responders. The Commissioners’ moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting pays tribute to Trossbach. It serves as a solemn reminder of the risks undertaken by those who protect and serve the community.

With the retirement of June Robrecht, the Commissioners took the opportunity to express their gratitude for her years of service to St. Mary’s County Government. Robrecht’s contributions and dedication have undoubtedly made a positive impact, and her retirement marks the end of an era for the county.

The approved amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan acknowledges the importance of providing adequate retirement benefits for the county’s law enforcement personnel. This decision reflects the Commissioners’ commitment to supporting those who work tirelessly to maintain law and order within the community.

The various actions taken during County Administrator time demonstrate the breadth of issues addressed by the Commissioners. From budget amendments to loan requests, grants, and memoranda of understanding, each decision carries significance for the county’s residents and stakeholders.

Furthermore, the approvals about economic development initiatives emphasize the Commissioners’ commitment to fostering growth and attracting visitors to St. Mary’s County. By collaborating with organizations such as Visit St. Mary’s MD and the College of Southern Maryland, the county aims to promote tourism and support small businesses, ultimately boosting the local economy.

The Commissioners also recognize the importance of preserving the county’s natural resources and agricultural heritage. By approving the MOU with the Low Impact Development Center and the properties’ rankings for consideration by the Maryland Agriculture Land Preservation Foundation, the Commissioners ensure the responsible management of land and resources for future generations.

Infrastructure development and renewable energy initiatives also feature prominently in the Commissioners’ agenda. The option contract with DH Lexington Park, Inc. paves the way for improvements in transportation networks. At the same time, the application to the Maryland Energy Administration underscores the county’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy sources.

Finally, the approvals for recreational facilities and public spaces demonstrate the Commissioners’ dedication to providing residents and visitors with safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities. The lease agreement modification and additional funding for the Lancaster Park Playground replacement project contribute to enhancing and maintaining vital public spaces within the county.

While the Commissioners take a brief break from their regular meetings, they continue to work tirelessly behind the scenes to address the needs and concerns of the county. The next CSMC business meeting on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, will provide another opportunity for the Commissioners to discuss and decide upon matters that shape the future of St. Mary’s County.

