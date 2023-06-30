BOWIE, MD – The Bowie Baysox faced a tough defeat for the second game in a row as they fell to the Somerset Patriots with a final score of 11-3. The Baysox couldn’t overcome the Patriots’ dominant performance despite hitting three solo home runs.

The Baysox got off to a rocky start as Somerset’s Aaron Palensky and Trey Sweeney hit solo home runs in the second and third innings, respectively, giving the Patriots an early 2-0 lead against Bowie’s right-handed starter, Peter Van Loon.

Bowie quickly rallied in the bottom of the third when Anthony Servideo and Ramon Rodriguez hit back-to-back solo shots, bringing the game to a tie. However, Somerset wasted no time in regaining the lead in the top of the fourth. Van Loon allowed his third home run of the night, a two-run shot by Jeisson Rosario, giving the Patriots a 4-2 advantage. Van Loon finished the night after completing four innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits, accompanied by two walks and five strikeouts.

The Baysox managed to narrow the gap with a solo home run from Donta’ Williams but failed to close in on the Patriots. In the fifth inning, Connor Gillispie took the mound for Bowie. He immediately faced trouble as Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells hit back-to-back doubles, resulting in another run for Somerset and a 5-3 lead. The Patriots added two more runs in the inning with a two-run homer by T.J. Rumfield, marking their fourth home run of the night and the seventh in the series’ first two games. Rumfield further contributed to Somerset’s victory with a sacrifice fly RBI in the seventh inning. In the ninth, the Patriots secured three additional runs, thanks to a two-run home run by Everson Pereira and an error that allowed Tyler Hardman to score on a double.

Like their previous game, the Baysox struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities with runners on base. Despite loading the bases in the third inning, they couldn’t bring in any additional runs. In the sixth inning, Bowie once again left 11 runners on base and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The loss brings the Baysox’s season record to 31-40. They will continue their series against the Patriots on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Baysox will aim to bounce back from their recent defeats and regain their winning momentum as they face the Patriots in their upcoming game.

